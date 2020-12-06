CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Despite Big Hitting, Hardik Pandya Admits He's Still Searching for The Right Bat

Hardik Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 42 off 22 deliveries, said he had been struggling to find the right bat to play with after his match bat was broken in the first ODI.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 42 off 22 deliveries to continue his good run in the limited overs series, said he had been struggling to find the right bat to play with after his match bat was broken in the first One-day International at the SCG last week. Pandya had a rare failure in the first T20I that India won after an ODI series where he scored a couple of 90s to be India's standout performer with the bat.

"I am trying to figure out my bats now. My match bat got broken in the first ODI which I was playing for the last three years, so the whole series, all these five games, I have been trying to figure out which bat I should bat with," said Pandya who hit two sixes to finish the match after India needed 14 in the last over from Australia pace bowler Daniel Sams.

Pandya said that he did not want to leave the game to the last ball and went for the big hits.

"I felt two big hits (would do), since the last couple of games I was not able to connect so I thought a few things before coming to this game, and happy with the way it turned out... More than the six I wanted to finish because I have seen a couple of games, where with 6 off 3 balls, the game can go to the wire and I wanted to finish the game early," he added.

Hardik also took out time to praise T Natarajan, who bowled well in the first innings despite the conditions being fairly batter friendly. Pandya said the left-arm seamer should have been named Man of the Match.

"Special mention to Natarajan as well. I thought he should be the Man of the Match, because the bowlers struggled here and he had a really good game."

