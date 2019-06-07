India vs Australia: Despite Match-winning Performance, Coulter-Nile Unsure of Spot Against India

Despite scoring a match-winning 92 that helped Australia overcome West Indies on Thursday by 15 runs in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge, Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that he is unsure of his place in the team when Australia take on India on Sunday in London.
Asked by reporters after the match if he felt that he had cemented his place for the game against India, Coulter-Nile said, “No, I took none for 70. I’m not in the team to make runs, hopefully the top order does that, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I got dropped for the next game.
“I actually like it. I think it’s good to have competition and it wouldn’t be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better so again I love it.”
Coulter-Nile walked in to bat with Australia reeling at 38/4, and the West Indies bowlers smelling blood. But Coulter-Nile launched a counter-attack that will be remembered for many years, his 92 becoming the highest score by a number eight batsmen in World Cup history.
In the end, Australia won by 15 runs, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets. Coulter-Nile’s knock proved to be decisive.
“He (Smith) was just trying to keep me level-headed, just giving me the confidence to play my shots, telling me what he thought they were going to do and where the runs were going to come,” said Coulter-Nile about batting with Steve Smith in the middle and putting up a partnership.
“The only time I looked up (at the scoreboard) and I thought ‘Jeez’ was when I was on about 90, I think. Then I started thinking about it.
“I broke my bat one of the shots, I didn’t want to change it, maybe I should have done that. I didn’t think about the century. I just thought ‘jeez that’s a lot of runs’. It was a pull shot off Sheldon Cottrell, it actually hit the middle but split down the bottom, I didn’t want to swap it.”
Even though Coulter-Nile’s career has been affected by back problems in recent years, an upside of that was that it enabled him to work on his batting with fellow Western Australian Liam Davis.
“I have to give him 100 percent of the credit,” said Coulter-Nile. “He takes time out, doesn’t take anything off me.
“He’s not a ‘cricket tragic’ so for him to come and help me like that, I really appreciate it. In all honesty I owe him everything for my batting.
“Last two years ‘stresses’ (stress fractures) it’s all I could really do, bat.”
India vs Australia: Despite Match-winning Performance, Coulter-Nile Unsure of Spot Against India
Related stories
Adam Collins | June 7, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies: Coulter-Nile Enjoys Rare Moment in Sun in Injury Ravaged Career
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings