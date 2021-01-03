India vs Australia: Despite Hullabaloo, Team Set to Field Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant--Report

A report in Australian daily SMH (Sydney Morning Herald) claims that the team management might opt to include the three of them-Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant-in the playing eleven for Sydney Test.

Things might not look good right now for the five players who are at the center of bubble breach controversy, but a report in Australian daily SMH (Sydney Morning Herald) claims that the team management might opt to include the three of them-Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant-in the playing eleven for Sydney Test.

The SMH report says that the team management arranged two separate buses from hotel to the gym so that the five players can travel while maintaining 'social distancing' from the rest of the squad. The report also states that Gill even returned in the same bus with his teammates to the hotel, however, the BCCI spokesman said all the necessary precautions were maintained.

Earlier yesterday, India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's Day," a statement from Cricket Australia said.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," the statement added. In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue," it added.

The five players are shown sitting indoors in Secret Kitchen Noodles & BBQ restaurant in Melbourne, when the permission is only to eat outdoors. Although players are allowed to eat in restaurants, they should be seated outdoors unlike the Indian cricketers.The staff at the restaurant confirmed to Australian newspapers, Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, that the players had visited the restaurant and sat indoors.

"Players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads," the release added."Similar measures were taken during the BBL this season after it was determined two Brisbane Heat players failed to comply with tournament biosecurity protocols."

Navaldeep Singh, an Indian fan, had posted footage of players dining on social media of the group at the restaurant, claiming that he had paid the $118.69 bill for the players. He also posted pictures of players carrying shopping. He also claimed that he hugged Pant. The players, however, can shop via click-and-collect option with the mask.The breach at the restaurant assumes significance especially after a recent rise of Covid-19 cases in Victoria, where Melbourne is located, and around Sydney in New South Wales where the third Test will be played from January 7.