AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

340/6 (50.0)

India
v/s
Australia
Australia*

150/2 (25.2)

Australia need 191 runs in 150 balls at 7.64 rpo
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

467/9 (148.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Final, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 17 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

95/3 (13.1)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia | Dhawan Hit on Rib While Batting, Not to Field in Second ODI

Incidentally, it was a delivery from Cummins that had fractured Dhawan's finger and ruled him out of the World Cup last year.

Cricketnext Staff |January 17, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
India vs Australia | Dhawan Hit on Rib While Batting, Not to Field in Second ODI

Shikhar Dhawan was unable to field in the second ODI between India and Australia after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. He carried on and scored 96 in India's total of 340 for 6.

Dhawan had made 74 in the first ODI as well, and the severity of his injury is not known yet.

Incidentally, it was a delivery from Cummins that had fractured Dhawan's finger and ruled him out of the World Cup last year.

 

India vs Australia 2020Pat Cumminsshikhar dhawan

