India vs Australia | Dhawan Hit on Rib While Batting, Not to Field in Second ODI

Shikhar Dhawan was unable to field in the second ODI between India and Australia after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.
"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.
Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. He carried on and scored 96 in India's total of 340 for 6.
Dhawan had made 74 in the first ODI as well, and the severity of his injury is not known yet.
Incidentally, it was a delivery from Cummins that had fractured Dhawan's finger and ruled him out of the World Cup last year.
