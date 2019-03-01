Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session

PTI | Updated: March 1, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session

MS Dhoni. (Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

Loading...
Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the Indian team's net session on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia on Saturday.

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team's support staff member Raghavendra.

The former India captain had a long batting session at the nets and like all players was taking throwdowns after the formal session.

It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm.

The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him doubtful for the opening ODI couldn't be ascertained. A final call is expected to be taken by the evening.

In case Dhoni is unavailable, then Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves. That is the most likely option in case Dhoni fails to get fit in time.

If the team management is keen on checking all the fringe batting options, then KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both play in the XI with Rahul keeping.

India are aiming to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s.
IndiaIndia vs Australia 2018-19India vs Australia 2019MS Dhoni
First Published: March 1, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...