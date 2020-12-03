India vs Australia: Did MS Dhoni Have a Role to Play in Ravindra Jadeja's Classy Innings?

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a powerful 66 from 50 balls in the third ODI against Australia, and strung a 150-run partnership with Hardik Pandya. That was instrumental in taking India past 300 from 152-5 at one stage. After the match Jadeja stated that it is MS Dhoni, who has advised him to take the game deep until the last five overs.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a powerful 66 from 50 balls in the third ODI against Australia, and strung a 150-run partnership with Hardik Pandya. That was instrumental in taking India past 300 from 152-5 at one stage. After the match Jadeja stated that it is MS Dhoni, who has advised him to take the game deep until the last five overs.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

"Mahi Bhai has played for such a long time for India and Chennai and he has a set pattern that he tries to build a partnership with whichever batsman is playing and once he gets set, he looks to play the big shots,” Jadeja was quoted as saying during a post-match interview with the Sony Sports network.

“So, in my opinion, looking at him batting so many times in such situations and I have played with him as well. He tells me that if we take the match to the end, then a lot of runs can come in the last four to five overs,” he stated.

“So, it was the same situation today and that is what we tried, Hardik and I were talking that we can take a chance in the last five overs as one side was short, so that was the plan,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India interational and current cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Hardik Pandya after his 92 off 76 balls played a key role in India winning the 3rd ODI against Australia at Canberra on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team had already lost the three-match series going into the final match but Pandya's 150-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 302-5 in the first innings, a target Australia fell short of by 13 runs. Incidentally, Manjrekar had criticised both Jadeja and Pandya's inclusion in the starting XI prior to the third game, saying the two add 'illusory value' to the side.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: A Look at What Went Wrong for Virat Kohli & Co. in ODI Series

I was skeptical when they picked him on IPL performance. I thought he was a good T20 batsman but 50 over is a slightly different game. Can Hardik Pandya be a pure 50 overs batsman? He proved to all of us that he can," Manjrekar said on Sony Six after India’s win in the 3rd ODI.

"He had that score in the first match but we have seen him get runs and not be consistent enough but we have seen in this game again today. So yes, India have found a pure No. 6. Who knows he might start going up the order?"