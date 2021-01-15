India vs Australia: Disappointed Not to Build on Century on Day 1 - Marnus Labuschagne

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne admitted that he was disappointed to not have made a bigger score against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India at Brisbane.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne admitted that he was disappointed to not have made a bigger score against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India at Brisbane. Labuschagne rode his luck to score a century and give Australia the upper hand against a depleted Indian attack. Dropped twice in his innings, Labuschagne made 108, with Australia finishing the day on 274 for 5. However, the batsman admitted he didn't need to play the shot that led to his dismissal.

"You know you don't need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and a half stumps. I tell myself to be cool, when you get to a hundred just carry on. It's about how that moment is, I don't plan my hundred celebration. A little bit disappointed that I got out," Labuschagne told the host broadcaster after the conclusion of play on day one.

At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38*) and Cameron Green (28*) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours.

It wasn't an error-free innings from the centurion as India skipper Rahane dropped him at gully but the batsman made the visitors pay.

"For Tim and Green to play like that against the new ball was good. Maybe we have a slight edge but they hung in there throughout," he added.

Australia opted to bat first but got off to a poor start as both David Warner and Marcus Harris were dismissed with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was the first to go, caught in the slips in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma taking a good, low catch at second slip dismiss the opener for just 1.

Harris, who was replacing the injured Will Pucovski, hung around for a while but fell in a soft manner in Shardul Thakur's first ball of the match. Harris gently flicked an inswinger straight into the hands of square leg and walked back for 5.

With the ball moving around in air, Labuschagne and Steve Smith did well to settle Australia and saw off some spin from Washington Sundar before taking them to lunch at 65 for 2.

After the break, both Steve Smith and Labuschagne began in an aggressive fashion but the former fell against the run of play, giving Washington Sundar his first wicket in Tests.

At 213 for 5 with two new batsmen in the middle, India would have fancied their chances of bowling Australia out for a moderate total. However, captain Paine and Cameron Green dashed such hopes with a steady partnership to keep Australia going.