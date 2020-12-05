- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India vs Australia: Disappointed With the Way I Bowled in First T20, Says Mitchell Swepson
Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket. The 27-year-old Swepson, who had replaced left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the side, after the latter suffered a calf-muscle injury, returned with figures of 1/21 in two overs.
- PTI
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket. The 27-year-old Swepson, who had replaced left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the side, after the latter suffered a calf-muscle injury, returned with figures of 1/21 in two overs.
He however was guilty bowling too short as he was hit for a couple fours and a six. "Look, a little bit disappointed I guess, in the way I bowled last night," Swepson said at a virtual press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Networks.
He agreed that getting Kohli in his first over was a relief. "...so I think my first three balls weren't great. So to get the wicket on the fourth and especially Virat's (Kohli) wicket was I guess a bit of a pressure relief," Swepson added.
The wrist spinner described Kohli as an "unreal player" and said getting that breakthrough helped him release the pressure. "I was obviously just so excited to be out there and that over-excitement, added with the pressure of wanting to do really well and perform on the international stage....
"Throw in a couple of nerves as well and I just sort of tensed up a little-bit when I got my opportunity to bowl," he was quick to admit that he felt tensed. "So, overall, quite disappointed with the way I bowled, but it's always nice to get a wicket like that, said Swepson, who had the India captain offering him an easy return catch.
On a different note, he was asked if he sees two leg-spinners playing simultaneously for Australia, he said, "I think, two leg-spinners is fine.
"You've seen the impact that leg-spinners had in T20 format, basically in all competitions; the BBL (Big Bash League), the IPL (Indian Premier League), international cricket, there's a lot of leg-spinners having a lot of impact," he said. "That ability to spin the ball both ways puts doubt in the batsman's mind. That's where I think leg-spinners have that advantage in the T20 format," he further added.
