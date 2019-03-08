India vs Australia | Don't Want to See More Batting Collapses: Kohli

Loading...
Kohli again stood out with his masterful 123 but none of the other batsmen supported him, with the next best score being Vijay Shankar's 32.
"With five wickets down, chase was always going to be difficult. No team wants to lose 4-5 wickets cheaply. We are not a team that loses wickets in a bunch regularly but it has happened thrice in the series and that is something we will look to correct in the next couple of games, we want partnerships that can get us going," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.
"We were in the game with how we pulled back things after the start Australia had. We were quite optimistic about the chase. The dew too didn't come into play so that's something I got wrong. The wicket wasn't getting any easier to bat on so I had to take the odd calculated risk. I was very disappointed when I got out, I thought the target was chaseable when the difference between balls and runs was 20 balls."
Kohli further hinted at a few changes in the upcoming games and said that the players need to make most of the opportunity.
"We take a lot of pride in winning matches for our country and that is something which will not change. We will have a few new faces and they will have to make the most of the chances with the World Cup coming up. The guys are looking forward to it and I am sure we will come back stronger," said Kohli.
Skipper Aaron Finch meanwhile said it was a complete performance from his team and credited his bowlers for their effort,
" It was a solid performance, to get more than 300 on this pitch was a great effort. The opening partnership allowed Maxwell to come in and play his game. I have been working hard and always backed myself to get the runs. Usman played a fantastic knock and Jhye was impressive with the ball as well along with Zampa. Cummins was at his best as usual," he said.
Usman Khawaja was named man-of-the-match for his maiden ODI ton.
"Nothing like winning, especially against this Indian side. With Virat batting like that, you can never really count your chickens. We knew it would be hard for the batsmen to come in and hit straight away, so me and Finch wanted to continue for as long as possible. Stoinis and Carrey finished the innings beautifully, I had been dismissed on 98 before so it was good to get those two extra runs," he said.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 10:07 PM IST