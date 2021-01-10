India vs Australia: Dropped Catches by Hanuma Vihari & Rohit Sharma Increase Headache for India

India vs Australia (TEST)

While some would have hoped for an India comeback at the start of day four of the Sydney Test against Australia, the visitors, despite creating a lot of chances, could not convert them into wickets. It was just the second ball of the day, and Jasprit Bumrah got Marnus Labuschagne to play on the up, towards square leg.

Hanuma Vihari, who was stationed there, missed a simple chance. All this happened, when the batsman was on his overnight score of 47. After the reprieve, he went on to make 73. This was not the only miss on the day.

Once again, Bumrah induced an edge from Tim Paine, as the ball flew to slips. This time Rohit Sharma missed a regulation catch, to utter dismay of the bowler. But before the incident happened, Australia had already latched on to 300-plus lead.

Meanwhile, in a major setback, India's spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series against Australia after he was hit on his left thumb while batting. The Mitchell Starc delivery extracted sharp bounce from the pitch and took off as Jadeja failed to gauge the extra pace. He alongside Rishabh Pant were taken for CT scans. While Pant is said to be okay, Jadeja's situation turned grim with the news of he being ruled out.

"Ravindra Jadeja has suffered a dislocation and fracture on his left thumb. It will be very difficult for him to wear those gloves and bat," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI."In any case, he will be out of action for at least two to three weeks which rules him out of the final Test. Pant will be able to bat as his injury isn't that serious."