India vs Australia: DRS Fails Team India Again; Twitter Goes Berserk Over Labuschagne Incident

India vs Australia (TEST)

DRS has landed India in trouble once again. This time for no fault of their own. It was when R Ashwin was bowling during the first session of the Boxing Day Test at MCG, against Marnus Labuschagne. The bowler managed to trap the batsman in front of the wickets, umpire too adjudged him out. But to the utter dismay of the Indian team, the decision was overruled after the batsman went for the DRS.

The replays showed that the ball, though pitching in line of the stumps, was going over them. Neither the Indian team, nor the experts could believe what was happening. After the incident Twitter went berserk:

The DRS at the MCG needs recalibration #AUSvsIND — Stephen Quartermain (@Quartermain10) December 26, 2020

Bradman would have averaged 200 if he had the DRS to use https://t.co/CdemxVB6vd — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) December 26, 2020

Who allowed the Boxing Day Test to be played at the WACA in the 1980s? Boy oh boy DRS. #AUSvIND — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 26, 2020

Fox Cricket expert Kerry O’Keeffe said, “I think ball-tracker had one too many shirazes yesterday. For mine, that was hitting halfway up middle and leg. What is going on there?”

Shane Warne, part of the broadcast team said, “I thought he must have hit it because he went upstairs so quickly. I can’t believe this was going over the top of the stumps.

“Look where he is, it’s on the knee roll, he’s down crouched as well, I thought at worst case it would have been just clipping leg-stump, got some part of legstump and he’d be on his way.

“But the bounce here at the MCG that we’ve seen off the quickies, it’s continuing off the spin which is making life difficult for batting.”