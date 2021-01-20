India vs Australia: Ecstatic Team India Fans Mistakenly Troll 'Tim Payne' Instead of Tim Paine

After India's historic win at Brisbane against Australia, Team India fans went berserk and trolled the opposition, especially skipper Tim Paine. Call it excitement or ignorance, the fans ended up spamming the inbox of Tim Payne from London. The latter received over 600 messages from ecstatic Indian fans, until Payne issued a clarification on his Instagram account.

After India's historic win at Brisbane against Australia, Team India fans went berserk and trolled the opposition, especially skipper Tim Paine. Call it excitement or ignorance, the fans ended up spamming the inbox of Tim Payne from London. The latter received over 600 messages from ecstatic Indian fans, until Payne issued a clarification on his Instagram account.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: 'No Excuses, No Answers' - How Australian Media Reacted to India's Historic Win at Brisbane

"The Indian cricket fans need to allow me thinking I'm the Australian cricket captain 'Tim Paine'. As IG has mistaken me for him and he doesn't seem to have socials I receive all the backlash for his antics against India," Payne wrote in his Instagram story.

"Over 600+ message requests and constant spam on comments of my photos. Some very interesting ones," he added. He shared screenshots of the abuse and the backlash he has had to face after being mistaken as the Australian Test captain. Tim Paine - the actual Aussie captain is not on Instagram.

Here are some of the messages shared with him online -

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Not Just India, the Whole World Will Salute You - Ravi Shastri to Indian Team After Brisbane Test

Earlier, Rishabh Pant starred with the bat as India defied all odds and defeated Australia at Brisbane in the fourth and final Test of the series to seal the series 2-1. After the win at Brisbane, Team India is going to remember the series win against Australia for a very long time. They beat the Aussies at their home, for the second consecutive time and also notched up a first ever win at The Gabba, a venue that Australia had remained undefeated at for 32 years until that point. It was a historic moment for Indian cricket, a series win made all the sweeter by the number of key players the visitors were missing.

A series win this big naturally meant that there would be plenty of words of encouragement from head coach Ravi Shastri and that is exactly what went down.