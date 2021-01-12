India vs Australia: England’s Stuart Broad Lashes Out at Australia’s Tim Paine Over Remarks on Ravichandran Ashwin

The match, however, had all possible makings of an exciting game as it involved few controversies which included incidents of racial abuse as well as a heated exchange of words between players of both teams.

While the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a draw. The match, however, had all possible makings of an exciting game as it involved few controversies which included incidents of racial abuse as well as a heated exchange of words between players of both teams.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who is known for getting into the heads of the opposition teams with verbal volleys, took to his sledging ways as the Indian team were in the process of pulling off a memorable draw on the final day of the SCG Test. However, Paine’s words to Ravichandran Ashwin drew the ire of cricket fans, including that of England’s pacer Stuart Broad who took to social media to express his displeasure with the language used by the Aussie skipper.

The veteran English pacer took to Twitter, while slamming Paine he wrote that sledging is ‘part of the game,’ but also opined that the Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman-skipper won’t get away with the foul language.

See it here:

https://twitter.com/StuartBroad8/status/1348521619761762305

Paine’s verbal spat with Ashwin started when the Indian player started countering the Australian with verbal jibes. As usual, Paine got carried away and ended up abusing Ashwin while poking fun at the Indian player all along. However, the banter between the two took an ugly turn when Ashwin too responded with a sly remark at Paine.

Paine’s words have garnered criticism from fans and experts who were of the opinion that he must back his words with performances and leading the team better instead of slandering the opponents.

Meanwhile, in the drawn third Test match Ashwin along with Hanuma Vihari stitched an unbeaten match-saving 62 run partnership. Even though the all-rounder was unimpressive with the ball in the first innings. However, he picked the crucial wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith in the second. He was also remarkable with the bat in the second innings as he scored an unbeaten 39 runs from 128 balls when India were chasing a total of 407 runs in the third Test.