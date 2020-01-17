India vs Australia | Enjoying Different Responsibilities Being Thrown at Me: KL Rahul

From being the third opener who’s inclusion in the XI was being scoffed at to finishing off an innings with a match-winning 80 and then effecting a stumping that brought back memories of a former captain who has been in the news recently, KL Rahul’s worn more than a few hats and is happy in being versatile.
The Karnataka man is clearly enjoying being in the spotlight and celebrated a promotion in the latest BCCI Central contracts with one his best outings in India colours.
“I couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I've been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I'm enjoying it for now,” Rahul said.
With Virat Kohli back at No 3, Rahul was pushed down to five where he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners with six boundaries and three sixes in a 52-ball knock. One of those sixes saw Rahul go inside out and over extra cover against Mitchell Starc, who was targetting for the fuller lengths.
“Batting at 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it's coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities,” Rahul explained.
While his performance with the bat propelled India to a score of 340, it was his super fast reflexes that helped dismiss Aaron Finch just as he was getting a move on. Not regular at keeping up until recently, Rahul however might be needed to stand behind the stumps again in his home town if Rishabh Pant does not recover.
“Kuldeep (Yadav) told me my wicket-keeping was good. I grew up wicket-keeping but I didn't do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks I did keep for Karnataka, so I've been in decent wicketkeeping touch, so hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy,” the Player-of-the-match signed off.
