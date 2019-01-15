India vs Australia | 'Entire Team Feels Good When Dhoni Performs' - Kohli

Loading...
It was at this very venue where Dhoni smoked Clint McKay for 13 runs in the final over to lead India to a thrilling victory in 2012. Kohli, who himself scored a brilliant 104 on Tuesday (January 15), said the team enjoys the most when Dhoni performs well.
"This is how he always plays and we saw a glimpse of it tonight," he told Yuzvendra Chahal in the second episode of 'Chahal TV'.
"It's not easy to fly to Australia and straightaway start performing. Once he gets into that flow, we as a team can relax and bank on him. He had already played a special knock in Adelaide and I think he will be feeling special after once again playing a finishing knock. The entire team feels good when he performs."
Kohli and Dhoni added 82 runs for the fourth wicket before the former fell to Jhye Richardson.
When asked about the partnership, Kohli said: "It was important to slow down the game. The strike rotation becomes more important. When Mahi bhai comes out to bat, he keeps talking, and suggests me to not take any unnecessary risks.
"The reason why we bat well together is because we try to take the game forward, and keep the scoreboard ticking. There was a phase when I played attacking shots because it was important to take calculated risks.
"I always think about leading my team to victory when we are slightly in a difficult position. If you are mentally convinced, you can automatically convert it into a performance."
First Published: January 15, 2019, 9:27 PM IST