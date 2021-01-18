CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Explained - Why Steve Smith Took DRS for a Catch That Went Straight off His Glove

India vs Australia (TEST)

WET GROUND CONDITION

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

243 /7

(66.1) 3.67

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
Australia lead by 276 runs with 3 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

India vs Australia: Explained - Why Steve Smith Took DRS for a Catch That Went Straight off His Glove

No, it wasn't a 'brain fade' for Smith, but instead betrayed very good awareness of cricket laws

India vs Australia: Explained - Why Steve Smith Took DRS for a Catch That Went Straight off His Glove

Steve Smith made a crucial half-century to put Australia in the driver's seat in the fourth Test against India in Brisbane on Monday. The former Australia captain made 55 off 74, helping stretch Australia's lead with some attacking batting.

Rohit Sharma Does a Steve Smith, Seen Shadow Batting During Australia's Innings

There was an interesting moment though when Smith reviewed a catch decision although the ball clearly went off his glove to second slip. The delivery from Mohammed Siraj bounced more than Smith expected, hit his glove and lobbed to Ajinkya Rahane. Smith pointed to and shook his glove in pain, but still went for the review.

'Umpire RoBro' - Rohit Sharma Raising his Finger With Umpire Paul Wilson Has Twitter Amused, Watch Video

Why?

No, it wasn't a 'brain fade' for Smith, but instead betrayed very good awareness of cricket laws.

Here's what the relevant law says:

5.6 Contact with the ball

"In these Laws,

5.6.1 reference to the bat shall imply that the bat is held in the batsman’s hand or a glove worn on his/her hand, unless stated otherwise.

5.6.2 contact between the ball and any of 5.6.2.1 to 5.6.2.4

5.6.2.1 the bat itself

5.6.2.2 the batsman’s hand holding the bat

5.6.2.3 any part of a glove worn on the batsman’s hand holding the bat

shall be regarded as the ball striking or touching the bat or being struck by the bat."

In simple terms, if Smith's glove was not holding the bat when the ball struck the glove, he would have been not out. Smith took the review thinking he had taken his glove off in time, but that wasn't to be. Nevertheless, it was a risk worth taking.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches