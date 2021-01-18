- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021
India vs Australia: Explained - Why Steve Smith Took DRS for a Catch That Went Straight off His Glove
No, it wasn't a 'brain fade' for Smith, but instead betrayed very good awareness of cricket laws
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 9:57 AM IST
Steve Smith made a crucial half-century to put Australia in the driver's seat in the fourth Test against India in Brisbane on Monday. The former Australia captain made 55 off 74, helping stretch Australia's lead with some attacking batting.
Rohit Sharma Does a Steve Smith, Seen Shadow Batting During Australia's Innings
There was an interesting moment though when Smith reviewed a catch decision although the ball clearly went off his glove to second slip. The delivery from Mohammed Siraj bounced more than Smith expected, hit his glove and lobbed to Ajinkya Rahane. Smith pointed to and shook his glove in pain, but still went for the review.
'Umpire RoBro' - Rohit Sharma Raising his Finger With Umpire Paul Wilson Has Twitter Amused, Watch Video
Ball > glove > Rahane.
Smith is out 55 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HaUxy19F3r
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
Why?
No, it wasn't a 'brain fade' for Smith, but instead betrayed very good awareness of cricket laws.
Here's what the relevant law says:
5.6 Contact with the ball
"In these Laws,
5.6.1 reference to the bat shall imply that the bat is held in the batsman’s hand or a glove worn on his/her hand, unless stated otherwise.
5.6.2 contact between the ball and any of 5.6.2.1 to 5.6.2.4
5.6.2.1 the bat itself
5.6.2.2 the batsman’s hand holding the bat
5.6.2.3 any part of a glove worn on the batsman’s hand holding the bat
shall be regarded as the ball striking or touching the bat or being struck by the bat."
In simple terms, if Smith's glove was not holding the bat when the ball struck the glove, he would have been not out. Smith took the review thinking he had taken his glove off in time, but that wasn't to be. Nevertheless, it was a risk worth taking.
