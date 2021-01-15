- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
India vs Australia: Fans Can't Keep Calm After Kuldeep Yadav is Overlooked for Brisbane Test
Even though India team is injury-stricken, they had plenty of options look at, for the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. But team management went in with four fast bowlers -- Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Shadrul Thakur, and a solitary spinner in Washington Sundar. Even though Kuldeep Yadav was available to be picked in the Test, he was overlooked for Sudar, who has better batting capabilities.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
Even though India team is injury-stricken, they had plenty of options look at, for the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. But team management went in with four fast bowlers -- Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Shadrul Thakur, and a solitary spinner in Washington Sundar. Even though Kuldeep Yadav was available to be picked in the Test, he was overlooked for Sudar, who has better batting capabilities.
But experts and fans were shocked and gutted to see Kuldeep being left out of the playing XI. Here's what Twitter has to say:
#INDvsAUSWarne prefers Kuldeep should have played today. pic.twitter.com/V8rTMxPyqY— Pradhip (@pradtwits) January 15, 2021
Shastri: After 2019 Sydney test, Kuldeep is going to be our No 1 spinner across all formats. Hasn't played a test since then— Rahul Viswanathan (@Rv__97) January 14, 2021
Really though, someone please explain what crime has Kuldeep committed to miss out here. Has a fiver in the last test, and that was in freaking Australia. Is a decent FC bat too, not like he's a mug or anything.— Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) January 14, 2021
Kuldeep is now like benched since forever— Unnati (@caramelcrust) January 15, 2021
I'm not buying 'Washi is brought in for batting depth' nonsense. Kuldeep didn't get much to bat at international and IPL but this is his batting record in FC. He can definitely bat. pic.twitter.com/432OGA6eN7— Prakash (@JamesBond49) January 14, 2021
Meanwhile, Thangarasu Natarajan on Friday was handed his Test cap making him Test player No.300 for India, thus becoming the first Indian player to make his ODI, T20, and Test debuts in the same tour. To say Natarajan's rise in international cricket has been stunning will be an understatement. It has been meteoric! He traveled to Australia as part of a jumbo Indian squad and with the reputation of being a T20 specialist. With 20 First-class games, 15 List-A games, and 37 T20I matches under his belt, Natarajan, who impressed in the IPL 2020 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, would have considered lucky when he got to play the final ODI of the series after Australia had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking