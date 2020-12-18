CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Fans on Twitter Upset With Prithvi Shaw, Hail Nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah

Ravichandran Ashwin picked four for 55 while pacer Umesh Yadav scalped three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run first innings lead against Australia,

Ravichandran Ashwin picked four for 55 while pacer Umesh Yadav scalped three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run first innings lead against Australia, who were bowled out for 191 on the second day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. India ended the second day's play at nine for the loss of Prithvi Shaw's wicket to take the overall lead to 62.

India had made 244 in their first innings.

Shane Warne Blasts Umpire Bruce Oxenford 'For Getting Decisions Wrong'

Ashwin had got the prized wicket of Steve Smith for just one in the second session as India wrested the initiative early. The off-break bowler followed it up with the wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon. Jasprit Bumrah too bagged two wickets and did a fine job as a nightwatchman batting at No. 3.

Shaw, who was out for duck in the first innings, disappointed Indian fans while Ashwin and Bumrah made them happy. Here's a wrap of the action on Twitter.

Brief scores: India 244 and 9/1 vs Australia 191 (T Paine 73 not out, M Labuschagne 47, R Ashwin 4/55, U Yadav 3/40)

