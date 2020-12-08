India vs Australia: Fans show 'We Miss You Dhoni' Placard, Virat Kohli’s Response Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s fandom knows no boundaries. Even though the World Cup-winning skipper announced his retirement from international cricket this year, his devoted fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his presence felt in Australia. Team India are currently in the Australian land playing the limited-overs series. Not just his fans, Dhoni’s former teammates and the current India captain Virat Kohli misses MSD in action.

As we all know, the crowds have been permitted in the stands by the host during the ongoing Australia vs India series. On Sunday, India took on the Aussies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. India won the toss and elected to field first. During one of the overs, Kohli was fielding in the deep. Behind him in the stands, few fans came up with ‘We miss you Dhoni’ banners and held it up. Not only did Kohli take notice of the banners in the stadium but he had the most priceless reaction towards it. Much to the delight of the fans, Kohli turned towards the fans and gestured that he was missing Dhoni too. Kohli smiled and signalled, ‘Me too’ from the field.

A video from the Sunday game showing Kohli’s reaction surfaced online and is now taking over the internet.

Here is the video:

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. His last appearance was in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kohli will miss three of the four-match Test series. Kohli will return to India after the first Test as he is granted an official paternity leave from the BCCI. The 32-year-old is expecting his first child with wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The four-match Test series will commence from December 17.