India vs Australia: Fans Surprised as Richardson Gets Bat Grip & Shoe Laces as Player of the Match Award

However, while players who win that award are usually handed some form of cash reward, Richardson’s prize left quite a lot to be desired.
Exciting quick Jhye Richardson is the @GilletteAU Player of the Match with his 4-26 from 10 overs! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EtQ3heBrsA— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
In a nice gesture, the prize money meant to be handed out to the player was donated to charity but the alternative award handed to Richardson – a bat grip and some shoe laces – had many fans confused.
Wow Jhye Richardson just won a bat grip and some shoelaces for being man of the match... Aus Cricket must have reeeeally run out of sponsors #AUSvIND #U12s?— Steven Fitzgerald (@SFitzyyy) January 12, 2019
Player of the match Jhye Richardson gets presented with a bat grip and some shoelaces for his efforts. Knock yourself out @cricketcomau! #AUSvIND @FoxCricket— Andy Mac (@andream75) January 12, 2019
Interesting to see 'a bat grip and shoe laces' being given to the Man of the Match as a prize in an international match.— Parag Bhandiye (@im_parag21) January 12, 2019
Nice touch to donate the cash prize to charity but what’s with the remainder of the prize, bat grip and shoe laces?— Antonio Carbone (@tonkydreamer) January 12, 2019
Jhye Richardson just got a bat grip and some shoe laces for winning MOTM in the #AUSVIND ODI What, they can't even give him a bottle of champagne or something? Worst prize ever— Sami Dowd (@samidowd) January 12, 2019
Did Jye Richardson seriously just get a bat grip and some show laces for the man of the match#AUSvIND— Mike (@Mikeinnes7) January 12, 2019
The second ODI takes place at Adelaide on Tuesday (January 15).