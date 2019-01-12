India vs Australia: Fans Surprised as Richardson Gets Bat Grip & Shoe Laces as Player of the Match Award

(Image: ICC)

Loading...

Exciting quick Jhye Richardson is the @GilletteAU Player of the Match with his 4-26 from 10 overs! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EtQ3heBrsA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019

Wow Jhye Richardson just won a bat grip and some shoelaces for being man of the match... Aus Cricket must have reeeeally run out of sponsors #AUSvIND #U12s? — Steven Fitzgerald (@SFitzyyy) January 12, 2019

Player of the match Jhye Richardson gets presented with a bat grip and some shoelaces for his efforts. Knock yourself out @cricketcomau! #AUSvIND @FoxCricket — Andy Mac (@andream75) January 12, 2019

Interesting to see 'a bat grip and shoe laces' being given to the Man of the Match as a prize in an international match.



This is ridiculous!#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #Richardson #MoM — Parag Bhandiye (@im_parag21) January 12, 2019

Nice touch to donate the cash prize to charity but what’s with the remainder of the prize, bat grip and shoe laces? — Antonio Carbone (@tonkydreamer) January 12, 2019

Jhye Richardson just got a bat grip and some shoe laces for winning MOTM in the #AUSVIND ODI What, they can't even give him a bottle of champagne or something? Worst prize ever — Sami Dowd (@samidowd) January 12, 2019

Did Jye Richardson seriously just get a bat grip and some show laces for the man of the match#AUSvIND — Mike (@Mikeinnes7) January 12, 2019

First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:44 PM IST