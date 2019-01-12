Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Fans Surprised as Richardson Gets Bat Grip & Shoe Laces as Player of the Match Award

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 12, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
(Image: ICC)

Jhye Richardson’s spell of 4-26 was instrumental in Australia’s 34-run win over India in the first ODI of the series on Saturday and the young pacer was named Player of the Match afterwards.

However, while players who win that award are usually handed some form of cash reward, Richardson’s prize left quite a lot to be desired.




In a nice gesture, the prize money meant to be handed out to the player was donated to charity but the alternative award handed to Richardson – a bat grip and some shoe laces – had many fans confused.



















The second ODI takes place at Adelaide on Tuesday (January 15).
India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018Jhye Richardsonplayer of the match award
First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
