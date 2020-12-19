India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide

As Team India were bundled out for a shameful 36 against Australia in the second innings of the first Test, a lot of batsmen have come under scrutiny. With Virat Kohli not available for the next three Tests, that poses many more problems for the visitors. Now having gone through the disaster, Indians fans want KL Rahul back in the team Test playing XI, who had shown sublime form in white-ball cricket.

As Team India were bundled out for a shameful 36 against Australia in the second innings of the first Test, a lot of batsmen have come under scrutiny. With Virat Kohli not available for the next three Tests, that poses many more problems for the visitors. Now having gone through the disaster, Indians fans want KL Rahul back in the team Test playing XI, who had shown sublime form in white-ball cricket.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Retires Hurt As India Register New Low

Here are some of the tweets -

We need Rohith SharmaShikar Dhawan KL Rahul Rishab Panth Into our Indian Batting Lineup.C.Pujara, V.Kohli, A.Rahane being the only batsmen retained frm ths Horror show @ the Adelaide@ImRo45 @SDhawan25 @RishabhPant17 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/A1cNV60gfE — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 19, 2020

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to Team India for not including him in first test match : pic.twitter.com/cw9mBmDoSa — Rudra (@Iamrudra00) December 18, 2020

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to Team India for not including him in first test match : pic.twitter.com/cw9mBmDoSa — Rudra (@Iamrudra00) December 18, 2020

Bas ho gaya ji @imVkohli match KL Rahul to open....Please. pic.twitter.com/1kl6rd18d1 — Sandeep Sanyal Azad (@sanyal0121) December 18, 2020

#AUSvINDTeam management worried about opening options. Kl rahul be like : pic.twitter.com/siRBmuky7C — Priyanshu_rai_BhUmIhAr (@itsPRB) December 18, 2020

Cant understand why KL Rahul, Dhawan, Iyer etc. not in the team. A batsman could have been in of great help if Vihari not bowling.Are we sendind our team to win matches or give players chance to play on quota system?@BCCI @SGanguly99 @RaviShastriOfc — Shriiram Deshpande (@ShriramDeshpa11) December 19, 2020

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score

Ravi Shastri : winner will be an opening batsman!! Leh Shaw , kl rahul and S. Gill #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4GzRH9AIQc — Robin (@ItsRobin_here) December 18, 2020

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami got retired hurt against Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide. With he being retired hurt, India registered their lowest ever Test total of 36. One can take solace from the fact that India didn't lose all their wickets and fans can still argue that India had one wicket intact. Shami's problem began when he was hit on the elbow from Pat Cummins. Team physios rushed in to his aid but that proved insufficient and Shami opted to trudge back to pavilion. With this, India's innings was considered over with the scoreboard reading 36/9. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2.