India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide

- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide
As Team India were bundled out for a shameful 36 against Australia in the second innings of the first Test, a lot of batsmen have come under scrutiny. With Virat Kohli not available for the next three Tests, that poses many more problems for the visitors. Now having gone through the disaster, Indians fans want KL Rahul back in the team Test playing XI, who had shown sublime form in white-ball cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
As Team India were bundled out for a shameful 36 against Australia in the second innings of the first Test, a lot of batsmen have come under scrutiny. With Virat Kohli not available for the next three Tests, that poses many more problems for the visitors. Now having gone through the disaster, Indians fans want KL Rahul back in the team Test playing XI, who had shown sublime form in white-ball cricket.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Retires Hurt As India Register New Low
Here are some of the tweets -
We need Rohith SharmaShikar Dhawan KL Rahul Rishab Panth Into our Indian Batting Lineup.C.Pujara, V.Kohli, A.Rahane being the only batsmen retained frm ths Horror show @ the Adelaide@ImRo45 @SDhawan25 @RishabhPant17 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/A1cNV60gfE— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 19, 2020
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to Team India for not including him in first test match : pic.twitter.com/cw9mBmDoSa— Rudra (@Iamrudra00) December 18, 2020
Bas ho gaya ji @imVkohli match KL Rahul to open....Please. pic.twitter.com/1kl6rd18d1— Sandeep Sanyal Azad (@sanyal0121) December 18, 2020
#AUSvINDTeam management worried about opening options. Kl rahul be like : pic.twitter.com/siRBmuky7C— Priyanshu_rai_BhUmIhAr (@itsPRB) December 18, 2020
Rishabh Pant,Shubhman Gill,Rohit Sharma,KL Rahul watching Indian team batting in 2nd innings.#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/xRt73W0AVE#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/G6poj9aY71— AbHishek Malav (@AbHishe77366269) December 19, 2020
Cant understand why KL Rahul, Dhawan, Iyer etc. not in the team. A batsman could have been in of great help if Vihari not bowling.Are we sendind our team to win matches or give players chance to play on quota system?@BCCI @SGanguly99 @RaviShastriOfc— Shriiram Deshpande (@ShriramDeshpa11) December 19, 2020
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score
Ravi Shastri : winner will be an opening batsman!! Leh Shaw , kl rahul and S. Gill #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4GzRH9AIQc— Robin (@ItsRobin_here) December 18, 2020
Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami got retired hurt against Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide. With he being retired hurt, India registered their lowest ever Test total of 36. One can take solace from the fact that India didn't lose all their wickets and fans can still argue that India had one wicket intact. Shami's problem began when he was hit on the elbow from Pat Cummins. Team physios rushed in to his aid but that proved insufficient and Shami opted to trudge back to pavilion. With this, India's innings was considered over with the scoreboard reading 36/9. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking