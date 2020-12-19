CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide

India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide

As Team India were bundled out for a shameful 36 against Australia in the second innings of the first Test, a lot of batsmen have come under scrutiny. With Virat Kohli not available for the next three Tests, that poses many more problems for the visitors. Now having gone through the disaster, Indians fans want KL Rahul back in the team Test playing XI, who had shown sublime form in white-ball cricket.

India vs Australia: Fans Want KL Rahul in Test Team After Dismal Batting Show in Adelaide

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Retires Hurt As India Register New Low

Here are some of the tweets -

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami got retired hurt against Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide. With he being retired hurt, India registered their lowest ever Test total of 36. One can take solace from the fact that India didn't lose all their wickets and fans can still argue that India had one wicket intact. Shami's problem began when he was hit on the elbow from Pat Cummins. Team physios rushed in to his aid but that proved insufficient and Shami opted to trudge back to pavilion. With this, India's innings was considered over with the scoreboard reading 36/9. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2.

