India vs Australia: Finch Hails ‘Special’ Series Victory Ahead of World Cup

"The resilience and fight that we showed being down 0-2 it would have been easy to roll over in those small moments in the game, just let them drift away and India win the series," Finch stated after the victory.
"But the fight that we showed, we've had our backs against the walls for quite a while now so I'm really proud of the group. From 2-0 down to win 3-2 is pretty special.
"I've been coming here for a while now trying to win and haven't, so have a lot of Australian players, so it's a special moment."
Finch also credited the temperament displayed by his batting unit that helped them outplay the Indian spinners in conditions that assisted spin.
"If you go in with all attacking players in these conditions you're going to struggle, because we know the wickets slow up and the quality of (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), (Ravindra) Jadeja… these guys they're too good to just walk out and blast them out of the park."
"You need good batsmanship on these wickets and guys who know how to play situations."
The series win provided a much-needed confidence boost for the world champions, with Finch saying that the side believe they can defend their crown in England.
"People have written us off for quite a while now. We always knew that the plans and the style that we wanted to play are all there, can win us the World Cup, win us big series against great teams and India are definitely a great team.
"It's about ourselves believing we're good enough and sticking to our game plan. We did that for four of the five games and India were too good in a close one in Nagpur.
"To get over the line in three of them was a great series all round."
First Published: March 14, 2019, 8:29 AM IST