Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 39, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Rangpur Rangers

149/9 (20.0)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

101/4 (14.4)

Dhaka Platoon need 49 runs in 32 balls at 9.18 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 30, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Renegades

168/7 (20.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

134/3 (16.3)

Melbourne Stars need 35 runs in 21 balls at 10 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

India vs Australia | Finch Has Filled Captaincy void for Australia: McDonald

Aaron Finch has matured immensely as a cricketer and filled the "void in terms of captaincy" in limited overs cricket, feels Australia's stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald.

PTI |January 10, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
India vs Australia | Finch Has Filled Captaincy void for Australia: McDonald

Mumbai: Aaron Finch has matured immensely as a cricketer and filled the "void in terms of captaincy" in limited overs cricket, feels Australia's stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald.

McDonald will stand in for Justin Langer in the three-match ODI series against India starting January 14.

"I think the growth of Aaron Finch in his leadership role in the last three years has been been tremendous. It has filled the void Australia had in terms of captaincy. His growths been outstanding, his understanding of individuals has been great," McDonald told reporters here on Friday.

What also helped Finch evolve as a skipper is the continuity in team selection.

"He (Finch) has a familiar group around in terms of continuity of team. From the World Cup, there has been a couple of changes.

"I think he has just matured as a cricketer, understands his game, understands the opposition and the people around him and all of it has helped him become a fine leader for the country."

Finch had a tough time in Test matches when India toured Down Under in the 2018-19 series but he is a far better player now, reckoned McDonald.

"I don't think he was ever down and out as a player. I think the natural progression of him in his career, it's always when you get 27-28 years of age, you start to figure things out. There was a bit of a purple patch in terms of his One Day International form.

"He was challenged in Australia by the Indians. He is better prepared for what India presents to him on this tour," the 38-year-old McDonald, who has played four Tests, said.

McDonald, who is in-charge of the team in place of head coach Langer, also opined that Finch's place in the Test team is in the middle-order and not at the top.

"He had the opportunity to play in an unfamiliar position last summer. He took that on. He's probably better playing Tests than not so he jumped at the opportunity to open for Australia even though he's better suited in the middle order.

"Time will tell if he gets that opportunity but he's thankful for the time that he's got. If another opportunity comes he will take it."

Aaron FinchAndrew McDonaldIndia vs Australia 2020

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
