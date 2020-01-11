Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 41, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

155/5 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

94/1 (11.2)

Rajshahi Royals need 62 runs in 52 balls at 7.15 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 32, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

0/0 (0.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 31, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

162/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

145/5 (17.2)

Sydney Thunder need 18 runs in 16 balls at 6.75 rpo

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

India vs Australia | Finch's Goal is to Continue Till 2023 WC If Form & Fitness Permit

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that "goal" if form and fitness permit.

January 11, 2020
India vs Australia | Finch's Goal is to Continue Till 2023 WC If Form & Fitness Permit

Sydney: Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that "goal" if form and fitness permit.

By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.

"I'd love to be, no doubt. At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it's ever been. That's (playing 2023 World Cup) a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won't be any less than it is," Finch was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I know it's a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that's 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track."

Finch, who played 119 ODIs and 58 T20s but just five Tests for Australia, has not lost hope of playing the traditional format again.

"It might be more of a dream now than a reality," Finch said.

"I still have ambitions of trying to work my way back in there (Tests), but the tough part is trying to get enough four-day cricket to push your case. I missed one game with the Vics (Victoris) through injury, one game was called off, missed one with the T20 series.

"Some of the young kids coming through, they're so bloody good. I'd love to play. I suppose the next tour of Bangladesh, that's probably, who knows, that would be up in the air. It's still my No. 1 goal to try and get back into the Test side," he added.

Finch admitted that he might retire from Test cricket to prolong his limited overs career, provided the selectors give him a signal that he is not in the five-day scheme of things.

"If it got to the point where I had some good chats with the selectors and they couldn't see me playing Test cricket again, that's something you have to consider," he said.

"Number one is to give yourself the best chance to be playing a format that you're playing, one-dayers and T20s.

"A little bit of that is respect to the younger players coming through. I don't want to be that guy who is holding up young guys if I'm not going to play Test cricket," Finch added.

Aaron Finch

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
