India vs Australia: Finch's Old Nemesis Bhuvneshwar Proves His Undoing Yet Again

Loading...
Having not played the first three ODIs of the series, Bhuvneshwar came into the fourth game with a point to prove and he announced his arrival in his very first over. The pacer delivered a searing in-swinger with pin-point accuracy that breached Finch's defences to leave the leg stump flattened for a duck.
Bhuvneshwar has had the wood over Finch recently. The speedster has dismissed the Australian captain on every occasion in the last four ODIs and more often than not with that deadly in-dipper which has been Finch's Achilles heel. His sequence of scores against Bhuvneshwar has been nothing short of deplorable. He has faced 39 balls from the pacer in the last four ODIs where he has returned a total of 16 runs and been undone four times.
The lean rut started in the first ODI which India played against Australia in Sydney early this year. Bhuvneshwar got one to nip back into Finch that snuck between his bat and pad and crashed into the stumps. In the second ODI in Adelaide, Bhuvneshwar once again sneaked past Finch's attempted booming drive and then in the final encounter in Melbourne, the pacer trapped the opener lbw with another delivery that tailed back in.
Even in the last ODI in Ranchi where Finch scored 93, he was being troubled by the in-swingers and survived on multiple occasions.
Finch's major issue has been that he does not stretch his front foot forward enough early in his innings and with the new ball swinging a touch he often gets caught in the crease. That results in him being bowled or lbw a number of times. Finch is a vital cog in this Australian lineup and with the World Cup not too far away, he will have to carefully work on his technique and overcome it as soon as possible.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 7:46 PM IST