India vs Australia, First Test in Adelaide: Lower-Order Contribution A Big Worry For India

As was expected the second new Pink Ball wreaked havoc and India lost their last 6 wickets in just 12.3 overs for a total of a meager 48 runs. From 196 for 4 in the 81st over, India collapsed to 244 all out in the 94th. Yes, the new Pink Ball played its part and Australia's quicks were brilliant on the morning of the second day's play, but there is another underlying concern here for India - and that is their lower-order batting and the lack of runs scored by them.

India's number 8-11 scored just 25 runs between them and faced a total of 41 deliveries - a poor effort for international standards. The scarcity of runs scored by India's lower-order has been a perennial problem for the team. Since 2018, the collective batting average of India's 8-11 has been a poor 13.27 placing them at number 6 amongst the major Test playing nations. Just for perspective, even the West Indies' tail has wagged better than India in this time-frame and have scored 15.73 runs per dismissal. The Indian lower-order has registered a duck every 4.96 innings - the worst amongst the major Test playing nations only after Sri Lanka (a duck every 4.46 innings).

Apart from the lack of runs, the Indian lower-order hasn't occupied the crease for any significant length of time in the last three years. Number 8-11 have faced, on an average, just 19.36 balls per innings - the second-worst on this count after Pakistan.

The Indian lower-order has scored just 4 fifties in 134 innings in this time-frame - three of them by Ravindra Jadeja - showcasing how vital he has been to the team as an all-rounder in this period. The fourth fifty was scored by Ishant Sharma when he registered 57 against the West Indies in Kingston in 2019. In as many as 65 of the 134 innings, ie, 48.51% times, India's number 8-11 have been dismissed for a below-10 score in this period which basically suggests that they have failed miserably to provide any sort of resistance in almost half the innings they have batted.

The overseas numbers of the Indian tail are even worse during this time-frame. They have a collective batting average of 12.25 in 17 Tests and 111 innings, which places them at Number 7, even below their West Indian counterparts! Occupying the crease and providing support to the middle order has been a huge problem for the Indian tail away from home, as was witnessed today at Adelaide as well. They have, on an average, played just 19.52 deliveries per innings when outside India, again the seventh-worse on this count too. The Indian tail has registered a duck every 4.44 innings when on tour - again amongst the worst when compared with major Test playing nations.

The contribution of the lower-order assumes greater significance in low-scoring matches where the ball dominates the bat, especially in trying overseas conditions, like the ones prevailing in the ongoing Test at the Adelaide Oval. A difference of 20-30 runs can be the margin of victory or defeat in a Test.

India's bowlers led the team's fightback and bowled out Australia for 191, giving the visitors a crucial 53-run lead. But not before the home team, with their captain leading from the front had recovered from 111 for 7 and added 80 for the last three wickets. In their case, the Australian tail had a lower-order batsman at the other end who took control of the proceedings but they played their part providing stubborn resistance and making the Indian bowlers work hard to get their wickets.

The difference in the contribution in terms of runs scored by the last three wickets of the two teams could well turn out to define the outcome of the match in the days to come.