India vs Australia: Fluent Shubman Gill Shows He Belongs On The Big Stage

Some players just belong to the big arena. They are not overawed by the occasion, the opposition or what happens around them. They thrive when a challenge is thrown at them and want to perform at the highest level. Shubman Gill is one such player for India. After making a very impressive debut in the second Test on Boxing Day in Melbourne, he again looked a class apart and lived up to his billing scoring his maiden Test fifty in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at the SCG. Gill's innings of 50 off 101 deliveries gave India the platform from which their middle-order can build a big score on Day 3 to put the Australians under pressure.

Also Read: Steve Smith Slams Magnificent Ton But Sydney Test Still in Balance

45 off 65 deliveries, 35 not out off 36 deliveries and 50 off 101 deliveries - there is a lot to admire about Gill's three Test innings for India so far. Firstly, he hasn't shown any signs of nerves playing against the best fast bowling attack in Test cricket in their own backyard. He has also not let the history and aura of the two venues get to him - the MCG and SCG are two of the most iconic stadiums in the world and playing the first two Tests of your career in their overbearing atmosphere, even when not at full capacity, can be overwhelming for the best of batsmen at the best of times - leave alone a 21 year old who has made his debut in the series.

Gill's positive intent, fluent strokeplay and his confidence against the fast bowlers have stood out on this tour - not only in the two Tests but also the tour matches. He got an attractive 29 off 24 deliveries at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney and was in sublime touch in the Day and Night Pink Ball tour match at the SCG. Batting at number three, he scored a fluent 43 off 58 deliveries in the first innings before an equally attractive 65 off 78 in the second. He was technically very correct, solid in defense and had time to play the fast bowlers - off the front foot and backfoot - not often seen with Indian batsmen overseas.

WATCH: India vs Australia Day 2 Video Highlights

Gill looked assured at the crease today, was never hurried by the fast bowlers and barely troubled by Nathan Lyon. He played the pull shot on a few occasions and always to perfection - the bat making a cracking sound when hitting the ball and the red cherry racing to the boundary. His drives, off the front foot and the back foot, both to the pace trio and the off-spinner were sumptuous. His 70-run opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma was the highest first wicket partnership (and the first half century stand) for India in SENA countries in the last 15 innings. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul had put together 63 against Australia in Adelaide in December, 2018. Since then till the start of the ongoing Test, in 14 innings in SENA, India's opening-wicket aggregate was 191 runs at an average of just 13.64. In 7 of these 14 innings, the opening wicket fell before the team reached a double-digit score! That is how significant and important the stand between Gill and Rohit was today.

Gill has batted in 7 innings on this tour Down Under (including the tour matches) and failed just once - when he was dismissed for a first-ball duck in Sydney in the first tour match. But since then, he has been very consistent scoring substantially at a very healthy strike rate. He has an aggregate of 267 runs at an average of 44.5 and strike rate of 73.76 in the 7 innings in Australia in 2020-21 and overall has looked the best Indian batsman on tour. Apart from the high scoring rate which has been his hallmark on the tour, the other statistic which has stood out is the high percentage of boundaries he has hit on the tour - Gill has smashed as many as 45 boundaries (44 fours and one six) in 7 innings which basically means that 68.16% of the runs he has scored are through boundaries. Exquisitely timed cover drives, straight drives, magnificent pull shots and sublime flicks have described his performance on the tour.

Prior to the start of the SCG Test, Gill had played 24 first-class matches and scored 2350 runs at an average of 69.11 and strike rate of 74.15 including 7 hundreds and 11 fifties - thus, as he has displayed on this tour, not only was he scoring consistently but also doing so at a high scoring rate! Gill has been a prolific scorer and the best batsman for India A in the last couple of years. Since the beginning of 2018, he has aggregated 970 runs in 8 unofficial Tests and his exploits have included two double hundreds. Most of these runs have come batting in the middle order for Gill but he scored a classy 136 off 190 deliveries opening the innings in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand in Lincoln in February, 2020.

Also Read: Positive Intent Helps Steve Smith Record First Test Hundred in 16 Months

Born in a small Punjab city of Fazilka, Gill, despite scoring heavily since his Under-16 and Under-19 days, did not get the same recognition as someone like a Prithvi Shaw who played his first-class cricket for Mumbai. Gill impressed in his first-class debut for Punjab against Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy match in Amritsar where, opening the innings he scored a fluent 63 off 102 deliveries including 9 boundaries. He went on to register a splendid 129 off just 142 deliveries with 22 fours and a six (strike rate of 90.85) against Services in his very next match at the same venue. Gill was also the highest scorer for Punjab in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy where he aggregated a whopping 728 runs in 5 matches (9 innings) at an average of 104 and strike rate of 78.61 including two hundreds and 4 fifties.

Still very early in his first-class career, Gill has displayed a penchant for scoring big runs at a high strike rate. He is extremely talented, has all the shots in the book and seems to have a fine temperament. He may not belong to the big-city/state culture of Delhi, Mumbai or Karnataka but that should not diminish his stature as a batsman.