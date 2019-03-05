India vs Australia | Followed Dhoni and Rohit's Advice to Use Vijay for Final Over: Kohli

Loading...
"I wanted to get in Vijay in the 46th over but Dhoni and Rohit told me to stick with Bumrah and Shami as we wanted to get wickets, luckily they got us the wickets which kept us on top. It's always nice speaking to someone like Rohit and MS, who has been around for such a long time," said Kohli.
"I am happy to have someone like Bumrah in the team, he is a champion bowler and he proved that again today. These kind of games give us a lot of confidence. It's important to win ugly," he added.
Talking about his 40th ton, Kohli said that those are just numbers for him and the key thing is to win games for the country.
"When I came in, the situation was such that I had to put my head down and bat. But I am proud of the effort in the second innings. The way Vijay Shankar batted was outstanding, he was unfortunately run out but was looking good at the crease. In the last over too, he kept it simple and it worked," added Kohli.
Vijay Shankar meanwhile added that the mental clarity helped him execute his plans to perfection.
"I was preparing myself since 40th over to bowl and was mentally ready to defend 10 runs. I was clear in my mind about what to do and those things helped me, I didn't feel any pressure on me.
"Bumrah told me it was reversing a bit and that's why I bowled at length as it was difficult to hit. The ball was also staying a bit low. The challenge was to hit the right length on the surface," said Shankar.
Australian captain Aaron Finch meanwhile backed Marcus Stoinis, who was dismissed on the first ball of the last over after taking the game till the end.
"It was one of those where we tried to take it as deep as possible, thought Stoinis played a brilliant innings. We had momentum but in the end they got over the line. Feel Stoinis' approach was correct as if he had been dismissed earlier, then we would have lost," said Finch.
Finch blamed the lack of big runs for the loss, adding that his team failed to convert starts into big scores.
"We got 30s and 40s, they got a hundred and that was the difference. Virat was the difference in the end, if someone from our top order could have gotten a 100, we would have won the game," added Finch
First Published: March 5, 2019, 10:09 PM IST