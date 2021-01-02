CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Former Official Daryl Harper in Favour of Getting Rid of Umpire's Call in DRS

India vs Australia: Former Official Daryl Harper in Favour of Getting Rid of Umpire's Call in DRS

Former ICC umpire Daryl Harper has called for a ban on umpire's call in the DRS, to get rid of the faulty system. Ever since it was introduced in 2016, many have called for its removal. Recently Sachin Tendulkar too had urged the ICC to re-think the rule after many controversial decisions by umpires in the India-Australia Test series.

India vs Australia: Former Official Daryl Harper in Favour of Getting Rid of Umpire's Call in DRS

Former ICC umpire Daryl Harper has called for a ban on umpire's call in the DRS, to get rid of the faulty system. Ever since it was introduced in 2016, many have called for its removal. Recently Sachin Tendulkar too had urged the ICC to re-think the rule after many controversial decisions by umpires in the India-Australia Test series.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: David Warner "Highly Doubtful" Of Being Fully Fit For Third Test

"I've had enough of umpire's call. Let's just ban umpire's call. Get rid of the controversy and just go with it. Any contact with ball on stump will dislodge a bail. No 48 per cent, 49 per cent.

"The fact it's been going for 12 years and the public are still mystified, and the players are still mystified, would suggest that there are some deficiencies in either the communication or the understanding. So there needs to be some serious work done from the ICC's end. Because we shouldn't be talking about umpiring decisions," Harper told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Harper went on to defend umpire Paul Wilson, who saved Tim Paine from a run out in the Boxing Day Test. "You could get 10 Indians in a room and 10 Australians in a room and they would see the Tim Paine run out in the first innings, and the 10 Indians would say 'oh that's out' and the 10 Australians would say 'oh that's not out'.

"If there'd been another picture in between the two we were looking at, I think we probably could have ruled him out. So the technology after 12 years of this, it still isn't up to scratch.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

"Perhaps if Tim Paine went down to the Under-16s in Hobart and umpired a couple of days of cricket, he might have a greater appreciation of what it's all about. Personally, I thought Paul Wilson did a mighty job," Harper said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches