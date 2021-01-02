India vs Australia: Former Official Daryl Harper in Favour of Getting Rid of Umpire's Call in DRS

Former ICC umpire Daryl Harper has called for a ban on umpire's call in the DRS, to get rid of the faulty system. Ever since it was introduced in 2016, many have called for its removal. Recently Sachin Tendulkar too had urged the ICC to re-think the rule after many controversial decisions by umpires in the India-Australia Test series.

"I've had enough of umpire's call. Let's just ban umpire's call. Get rid of the controversy and just go with it. Any contact with ball on stump will dislodge a bail. No 48 per cent, 49 per cent.

"The fact it's been going for 12 years and the public are still mystified, and the players are still mystified, would suggest that there are some deficiencies in either the communication or the understanding. So there needs to be some serious work done from the ICC's end. Because we shouldn't be talking about umpiring decisions," Harper told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Harper went on to defend umpire Paul Wilson, who saved Tim Paine from a run out in the Boxing Day Test. "You could get 10 Indians in a room and 10 Australians in a room and they would see the Tim Paine run out in the first innings, and the 10 Indians would say 'oh that's out' and the 10 Australians would say 'oh that's not out'.

"If there'd been another picture in between the two we were looking at, I think we probably could have ruled him out. So the technology after 12 years of this, it still isn't up to scratch.

"Perhaps if Tim Paine went down to the Under-16s in Hobart and umpired a couple of days of cricket, he might have a greater appreciation of what it's all about. Personally, I thought Paul Wilson did a mighty job," Harper said.