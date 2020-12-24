India vs Australia: Former Sri Lanka Spinner Helps Aussie Batsmen in Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Having won the first Test against India at Adelaide convincingly, Australia are leaving no stone unturned to deliver another knock out punch in the Boxing Day Test, which starts on Friday. Even in the first Test, it was their batting that struggled a bit against off-spinner R Ashwin, and on Thurday, the Aussie batsmen looked to iron out the glitches.

Having won the first Test against India at Adelaide convincingly, Australia are leaving no stone unturned to deliver another knock out punch in the Boxing Day Test, which starts on Friday. Even in the first Test, it was their batting that struggled a bit against off-spinner R Ashwin, and on Thursday, the Aussie batsmen looked to iron out the glitches.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Coach Justin Langer Hints at No Changes in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

In this bid, former Sri Lanka off-spinner Suraj Randiv joined the Aussie team in the nets and bowled to their batsmen.

Kept thinking about how this net bowler has the exact same action as former Sri Lankan office Suraj Randiv and turns out it’s Suraj Randiv himself #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qIz6SrZ79Q — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 23, 2020

On the other hand, Keeping aside the humiliating defeat in the first Test, Team India on Wednesday began their preparation for the second Test against Australia beginning Saturday.

On Wednesday, the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted images of the team practising at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup," BCCI wrote along with the photographs.

We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup. 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aYGi2GHeta — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

They also put up a 28-second long video of batsman Shubman Gill training in the nets. "Easy on the eye. Nice and clean from Shubman Gill," BCCI wrote along with the video.

ALSO READ - Sourav Ganguly XI Beaten in Friendly Game at New Motera Stadium; Find Out Who Won

India suffered an emphatic eight-wicket loss in the first pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, a match which saw the Indian team getting bundled out for mere 36 in their second innings - India's lowest Test inning total in history.

In the remaining three Tests, the visitors will be without the services of Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami. While Kohli has been granted paternity leave, Shami has suffered from a fracture in his forearm and subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the Test series.

In Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and will have an uphill task of making a comeback.