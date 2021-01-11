CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'Fought Odds and Injury' - Former Players All Praise for Incredible Rishabh Pant

India vs Australia: 'Fought Odds and Injury' - Former Players All Praise for Incredible Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made a brutal counter-attacking 97 off 118 in the fourth innings of the first Test against Australia to give the visitors a shot at a historic win

India vs Australia: 'Fought Odds and Injury' - Former Players All Praise for Incredible Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made a brutal counter-attacking 97 off 118 in the fourth innings of the first Test against Australia to give the visitors a shot at a historic win at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pant was hit on the elbow in the first innings due to which he could not keep wickets. However, he battled possible pain and walked out at No. 5 for India, sharing 148 for the fourth wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara to keep India going in chase of 407.

Pant took a liking to off-spinner Nathan Lyon in particular, hitting three sixes and 12 fours in his knock. He was fortunate to have been dropped twice in his knock, both by Tim Paine off Lyon's bowling. Pant ran out of luck on 97 when Lyon had him caught at point, the batsman going for another big shot.

Pant's knock drew widespread praise from former players and others on social media. Here's a wrap.

When Pant fell, India were 250 for 4 in chase of 407.

