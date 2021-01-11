- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: 'Fought Odds and Injury' - Former Players All Praise for Incredible Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant made a brutal counter-attacking 97 off 118 in the fourth innings of the first Test against Australia to give the visitors a shot at a historic win
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
Rishabh Pant made a brutal counter-attacking 97 off 118 in the fourth innings of the first Test against Australia to give the visitors a shot at a historic win at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pant was hit on the elbow in the first innings due to which he could not keep wickets. However, he battled possible pain and walked out at No. 5 for India, sharing 148 for the fourth wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara to keep India going in chase of 407.
Pant took a liking to off-spinner Nathan Lyon in particular, hitting three sixes and 12 fours in his knock. He was fortunate to have been dropped twice in his knock, both by Tim Paine off Lyon's bowling. Pant ran out of luck on 97 when Lyon had him caught at point, the batsman going for another big shot.
Pant's knock drew widespread praise from former players and others on social media. Here's a wrap.
On our hand each finger does a different job, and that’s exactly what @cheteshwar1 and @RishabhPant17 did for #TeamIndia. Wonderful partnership.#ONETEAMONECAUSE#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/sUEwWXXvYj
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021
He may not have got his 💯 but @RishabhPant17 can be very proud at the way he batted. Got India back into the game with his aggressive stroke play. Well done young man. #AUSvIND
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021
Pant-astic batting display #brutal #AUSvIND @RishabhPant17 WE CAN 🔥
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 11, 2021
पंत भला तो सब भला.
Wasn’t a century but what a helluva knock under pressure...fought the odds and the injury. #RishabhPant #AusvInd
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2021
Well played brother ! 🙌❤️ https://t.co/XCMcSUvCjN
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021
What a knock @RishabhPant17 - be proud of what you have done - that is one of the best counter attacking day 5 knocks by an Indian in the history of test cricket. Come on @cheteshwar1 and @Hanumavihari
— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) January 11, 2021
So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn't deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it's game on #AUSvIND
— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021
Continuing to attack even when he’s three away from a hundred is part of what makes Pant great imo. No regard for milestones, only interested in what he feels is the best approach for the team and full conviction in taking it on#AUSvIND
— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 11, 2021
Coming off a not-so-great time with the gloves. Critics on his back. A deadly bowling line-up. Injured hand. Day 5 pitch. Rishabh Pant is a 💎. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wrAmlnLgQk
— Manya (@CSKian716) January 11, 2021
When Pant fell, India were 250 for 4 in chase of 407.
