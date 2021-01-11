India vs Australia: Fourth Test To be Played at Brisbane With 50% Crowd Capacity

After weeks of speculations, the Brisbane Test will go ahead as planned with Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley confirming that India have agreed to travel to Queensland for the final destination of their tour.

“The fourth Test will be at the Gabba as planned,” Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said on SEN on Monday morning as quoted by Fox Cricket. “I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday,” he further added.

The website further reports that the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba will allow spectators - 50 percent of the crowd capacity - with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing the end of Brisbane’s three-day lockdown, after zero cases of the Covid-19 were reported in the area.

