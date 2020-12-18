India vs Australia: Fresh Covid-19 Outbreak in Sydney Has Cricket Australia on High Alert; To Go Ahead with Third Test

A fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney has Cricket Australia on high alert. The cases in northern beaches reached 28 on Friday, and that has forced former pacer Brett Lee to return home. Although the pacer has not developed any symptoms, but is heading back home as a precautionary measure. With him, two Sydney-based broadcasters returned home as well.

But Cricket Australia has however maintained that the third Test between India and Australia, to be played in Sydbey, is not threatened and the situation is being closely monitored.

“There’s been lots of discussion and meetings of our medical experts, but this is the reason why throughout the summer we’ve had our players in bubbles in the hub,” CA’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley told SEN Radio. “We’re monitoring the situation; we’re not panicking at all, staying calm... ... it’s really watch, wait and see and I think the governments around the country have handled the pandemic so well, so we’ll watch, learn and stay in touch.”On whether the SCG Test was in doubt, Hockley said: “I don’t think so - this is the very reason why we have the hubs in place...

“... whether it’s the WBBL players, the BBL players, the BCCI, our own Australia squads, they have been absolutely fantastic in dealing with all the protocols.

“Our medical experts have been working around the clock, we’re in very good communication with health authorities around the country. It’s one of the things we’ve had to navigate with getting cricket up safely.”

Nick Hockley said, “If the game can be played safely (in Sydney) then we’ll play it there. That’s our starting point, so it’s working with the health authorities to ascertain that,” he said.

“We started out thinking how to play the full series as safely as possible, and we’ll take the same approach over the coming days and weeks.”We’ve got contingency plans around a whole range of different options, and we’ve had to be agile all the way through. We were encouraged that it was 17 cases yesterday and ten today, and we’ll see how that plays out over the next 72 hours.”The second Test is scheduled to start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26 its chief Stuart Fox said they are ready to support CA if need be.

“We hope that doesn’t happen to Sydney. We know what it’s like to lose a major event. For us, all focus is on the Boxing Day Test,” he was quoted as saying by ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

“We’re here to support Cricket Australia if need be.”