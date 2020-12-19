India vs Australia: From Bridgetown 1997 to Adelaide 2020 - India's Worst Collapses in Last 50 Years

India hit a new low in their Test cricket history after being dismissed for just 36 - their lowest Test score ever - in the second innings on Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval.

India hit a new low in their Test cricket history after being dismissed for just 36 - their lowest Test score ever - in the second innings on Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval. It was a nightmare - one that will haunt this team time and over again and will not be easy to forget. We look back at some of India's worst collapses from famous matches in the last 50 years of their Test history. These could be some of their lowest scores in an innings in Test cricket, collapses from a position of strength or other instances when the team has lost a heap of wickets without adding much to the board.

1. 36 All Out in 21.2 overs; India vs Australia, Adelaide Oval, 2020

India succumbed to their lowest score in Test cricket history - a paltry 36 all-out in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval as Josh Hazlewood (5-8 in 5 overs) and Pat Cummins (4-21 in 10.2 overs) wreaked havoc and routed the visitors in just 21.2 overs. No batsman reached a double-digit score for India - only the second time in Test cricket history that all 11 batsmen of a team have registered single-digit scores in an innings.

2. 42 All Out in 17 overs; India vs England, Lord's, 1974

Already 1-0 down in the series, India, following on, were bundled for 42 in 17 overs in the second innings. Eknath Solkar was the only batsman who reached double-digits. He remained unbeaten on 18. The English seamers, Chris Old and Geoff Arnold returned with 5 and 4 wickets respectively. Interestingly, in this match too (like in Adelaide 2020), India's number 11 - Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was retired absent hurt.

3. 73 for 8 in 18 overs; India vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

India, chasing 364, got a great start and were in the driver's seat at 242 for 2 in the 70th over. But Murali Vijay's dismissal then triggered a dramatic collapse and India lost their last 8 wickets for just 73 runs in 18 overs. Kohli scored a majestic 141 and was the seventh batsman to be dismissed with the score at 304.

4. 11 for 7 in 8 overs; India vs Australia, Pune, 2017

From 94 for 3 in the first innings, India were bowled out for just 105 in a space of 48 deliveries in the first Test against Australia in Pune in 2017. The Chief Tormentor was the slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Steve O'Keefe who returned with 6-35 in the innings.

5. 66 All Out in 34.1 overs; India vs South Africa, Durban, 1996

Chasing 395 for victory in the series opener in Durban, India were knocked over for 66 with only The Wall - Rahul Dravid registering a double digit score. Allan Donald picked 4 while Shaun Pollock returned with 3 wickets.

6. 18 for 7; India vs New Zealand, Christchurch, 1990

From a position of strength at 146 for 3 in the first innings with Navjot Sidhu and night-watchman, Venkatpathy Raju, at the crease, India collapsed to 164 all out. Danny Morrison trapped Sidhu leg before wicket which triggered a dramatic change in fortunes for India and they folded soon after.

7. 21 for 7; India vs England, The Oval, 2011

Following on, India had shown stubborn resistance and reached 262 for 3 with Amit Mishra and Sachin Tendulkar leading the fightback. However, Mishra and Tendulkar were dismissed in successive overs and India were bundled soon after for 283. They lost their last 7 wickets for just 21 runs in 15.3 overs. England won by an innings and swept the series 4-0.

8. 76 All Out in 20 overs; India vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

A rampaging Dale Steyn with support from Makhaya Ntini and Morne Morkel tormented India and bowled the hosts out for just 76 in the first innings in Ahmedabad in 2008. Only MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan got to double digits for India. It is India's second-lowest total at home.

9. 75 All Out in 30.5 overs; India vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

Patrick Patterson, the right-arm super-fast pacer from the West Indies wreaked havoc on the Indian batting line-up in the first innings of the first Test in Delhi in 1987. India were bowled out for 75 - which remains their lowest score in a completed innings at home in Test cricket. Winston Davis also played his part and bagged three wickets.

10. 81 All Out in 35.5 overs; India vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1997

India had a great opportunity for a rare Test win (back then) in the Caribbean but they made a mess of the 120-run chase in the third Test at Bridgetown, Barbados in 1997. Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklyn Rose ran through the Indian line-up cleaning them for just 81. VVS Laxman, opening the innings, was the only batsman to reach double digits - he scored 19. The rest - including the likes of Dravid, Tendulkar, Ganguly and Azharuddin - fell like a pack of cards one after the other.