India vs Australia: From Ravi Shastri to Sachin Tendulkar - The Best All-Round Performances in Australia

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia: From Ravi Shastri to Sachin Tendulkar - The Best All-Round Performances in Australia
We rank the best 5 taking into consideration the context of the performance, situation of the match, relevance of match and tournament and the actual performance itself.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 24, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
India and Australia will battle it out in the three-match ODI series which gets underway from the 27th of November at the SCG. There have been some memorable batting and bowling performances by Indian players in Australia over the years. But there have been very few quality all-round performances by Indians Down Under. In this piece, we rank the best 5 taking into consideration the context of the performance, situation of the match, relevance of match and tournament and the actual performance itself.
1. Ravi Shastri (3-31 & 53) Vs New Zealand - Semi-Final, Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket, SCG, 1985
It was the big semi-final of the biggest world event in ODI cricket outside the World Cup. New Zealand had recovered well through a fifty run stand between John Reid and Jeremy Coney after being reduced to 69 for 4. India needed a breakthrough. Ravi Shastri was their man! Shastri saw the back of the highest scorer of the innings - Reid - before dismissing Coney and Sir Richard Hadlee derailing the New Zealand middle order and swinging the match back in India's favour. He returned with 3-31 in 10 overs and New Zealand were restricted to 206.
Also Read: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series
Shastri then led the way with the bat scoring a dogged 53 off 84 deliveries opening the innings for India. He provided the platform for the likes of Vengsarkar and Kapil Dev to attack the bowling and run away with the match for India. By the time Shastri was dismissed, he had scored more than 50% of his team's total of 102. India went on to win by 7 wickets with more than 6 overs to spare.
2. Sachin Tendulkar (54* off 62 balls & 1-37) Vs Pakistan - World Cup, SCG, 1992
It was the Big Match in a big tournament - India vs Pakistan at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground in the 1992 World Cup! An 18 year old, Sachin Tendulkar showcased early signs of his greatness and top-scored for India with a classy unbeaten 54 off just 62 deliveries against the bowling of Wasim AKram, Imran Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed. India put 216 on the board.
Also Read: Virat Kohli-led XI Defeat KL Rahul-led Side in Intra-squad Practice Game
He then returned to pick the wicket of the highest scorer of the Pakistani innings - Aamir Sohail for 62 breaking a match-threatening 88-run partnership between him and Javed Miandad. That triggered a batting collapse for Pakistan from which they could never really recover and were cleaned up for 173. Tendulkar was also very restrictive conceding just 37 runs in his 10 overs.
3. Sandeep Patil (64 off 70 balls & 1-31) Vs Australia - Benson and Hedges World Series Cup, MCG, 1980
It was India's first ODI in Australia. And it happened to be at the iconic MCG! Sandeep Patil, on ODI debut, came out to bat under pressure at 65 for 4 and counter-attacked with 64 off just 70 deliveries. He helped India cross 200 and post 208 for 9 in 49 overs. Australia were off to a great start with John Dyson and Kim Hughes putting together 60 for the opening wicket. India needed a breakthrough. Patil, their hero with the bat, was the man with the golden arm too. He saw the back of Hughes. That triggered an Australian collapse and they were bowled out for 142. Patil was also very economical giving away just 31 runs in his 10 overs.
4. Kapil Dev (1-28 & 54* off 53 balls) Vs New Zealand, Benson and Hedges World Series Cup, Brisbane, 1986
The Indian skipper, Kapil Dev returned with 1-28 in 10 overs and was by far the most restrictive of the Indian bowlers - a quintessential Kapil Dev quality in ODI cricket - as New Zealand posted a stiff 259 for 9 at The Gabba. Kapil then showed his prowess with the bat. Building on the great start given by Srikkanth, Gavaskar and Amarnath, he hammered an unbeaten match-winning 54 off just 53 deliveries to take India to a splendid five-wicket win with two overs to spare.
5. Kapil Dev (75 off 51 & 1-37) Vs New Zealand, Benson and Hedges World Series Cup, Brisbane, 1980
Kapil Dev walked out to bat under pressure at 84 for 5 and hammered a scintillating 75 off 51 deliveries smashing 9 fours and 3 sixes at the massive MCG. Kapil's effort saved India the blushes and they posted 204. He then gave India the initial breakthrough ending a 67-run opening stand getting rid of John Wright for 42. India made a match of it and ran New Zealand close but ultimately were beaten by three wickets with just two balls remaining.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking