India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir Demands 'Permanent Solution' to Racism on Cricket Field

Just barring the guilty from the stadium is not enough and therefore only a 'permanent solution' can only act as a deterrent if we are to prevent such racial incidents in the near future, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said. Reacting to the episode at Sydney Cricket Ground where two of the Indian team cricketers: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were subjected to racial abuse, Gambhir said: "

"It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen," Gambhir told ANI."Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in past and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required and there should be a punishment for the same," he added.

Earlier the Indian team had made an official complaint to ICC following which the world cricket body has started investigating the matter. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (January 10) strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. A day after India officially lodged a complaint of racial abuse against Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with the ICC, six spectators were asked to leave the ground with the Hyderabad pacer was once again subjected to crowd trouble on day four of the 3rd Test during the second session. Subsequently, the play was stopped briefly as the culprits were found.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney re-iterated the ICC’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind. “There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable," he said in a statement. "We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today.