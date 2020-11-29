- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended238/3(20.0) RR 11.9
NZ
WI166/9(20.0) RR 11.9
New Zealand beat West Indies by 72 runs
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended180/7(16.0) RR 11.25
WI
NZ179/5(16.0) RR 11.25
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir Highlights Area Where Team India is Lacking
Indian team is facing a few issues in the field, be it with regards to their bowling or fielding. In the opening ODI against Australia, they were comprehensively beaten by the Aussies by 66 runs as India missed a few catches and bowled poorly. The issue that came to the fore once again was the absence of sixth bowling option as Hardik Pandya is not fit to bowl.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 29, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Indian team is facing a few issues in the field, be it with regards to their bowling or fielding. In the opening ODI against Australia, they were comprehensively beaten by the Aussies by 66 runs as India missed a few catches and bowled poorly. The issue that came to the fore once again was the absence of sixth bowling option as Hardik Pandya is not fit to bowl.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir highlighted this issue once again and said the team has had this issue for some time now. “It’s been happening since what… the last World Cup. If Hardik Pandya is not fit, where is your sixth bowling option?” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
“Yes, you can talk about putting in Manish Pandey, but again, even if Rohit Sharma comes back into the Playing XI, the problem which you’re facing right now, you will face it then as well because there is no one in the top six who can give you a couple of overs.”
He went to say that Australia doesn't seem to have that problem, despite an injury to Marcus Stoinis.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Looking for Sixth Bowler, Hardik Pandya Has A Suggestion
“On the other hand, if you see, the Australian side, they’ve got Moises Henriques, who can give you a couple of overs, Sean Abbott, who’s a bowling all-rounder. They’ve got Daniel Sams, who can bowl and bat,” he added.
“From India’s point of view, if Hardik Pandya is not fit, where is your replacement? It’s only Vijay Shankar whom I can think of but does he have the same impact batting at No. 5 or 6. Can he give you 7-8 overs? I’ve got my doubts.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking