India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir Wants Alcohol Banned From All Cricket Venues Around World

India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir Wants Alcohol Banned From All Cricket Venues Around World

After the racial slurs were hurled at Indian players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the Sydney Test, former opener Gautam Gambhir wants alcohol to be banned at cricket venues around the world. On the third day of the Test, a few drunk spectators hurled abuses at the Indian players. The matter again sprung up after a certain section of the crowd targetted Siraj again.

Gambhir went on to say that alcohol is the primary reason behind the indifferent attitude of the spectators, towards the players. He also asked for a stricter punishment so that such an offence is not repeated.

“The fact that cricket is happening should because of celebration hence incidents such as these are unfortunate. Also, I think alcohol should be stopped at cricket venues. It brings out a very indifferent behaviour from the spectators.

“Besides, I would highly recommend a stricter punishment for the offenders. It should be exemplary so that others learn a lesson and it’s not repeated,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on India Today.

“I think this incident has taken the shine off a good, hard-fought series. One or two bad elements have tarnished the image of Aussie crowds. With the background of COVID-19 and its impact, one would like to believe that crowds over the world would be sympathetic towards each other and the players,” Gambhir added.

Meanwhile, several cricketers have come out and slammed the crowd for that sort of behaviour. Even Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he just doesn't get the Sydney crowd.

"Adelaide and Melbourne were not as bad, but like I said this has been a continuous thing in Sydney, I have dealt with it in the past, the fans here tend to get nasty, I do not know why they do it, unless and until it is dealt with, people don't find the necessity to look it in a different way. I was surprised to see some section of the crowd going on with it and they were not pulled up for it, it was surprising to see, this issue had to be dealt with, disappointing is a very mild word for this issue, I must say," Ashwin said while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference.

