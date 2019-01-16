Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia | Maxwell Will be Important If Australia Want to Win World Cup – Langer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 16, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)

Australia coach Justin Langer believes Glenn Maxwell's 48 off 37 balls in the second ODI against India in Adelaide from No. 7 should end the debate about his batting position.

Australia went on to post a total of 298 with Shaun Marsh scoring a century, but it wasn’t enough as some brilliant batting by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni helped India over the line.

"I honestly think, despite the debate, that is his best spot in our team for us at the moment and we'll flick him in (earlier) every now and then when we need a little cameo," said Langer. "Maxi will be a very important part of our team if we're to win the World Cup.

"I remember the days when Michael Clarke used to bat seven and Michael Hussey used to bat seven," Langer said.

"I used to muck around with Huss saying, 'mate, you have got the best job in the world, you never bat, you get paid a fortune but you never bat because the team is going so well'.

"But when Maxi can come in and put the finishing touches on like he does, for me it's the perfect position."

In the first ODI, Maxwell batted at the same position and faced only five deliveries, prompting the country’s greats to question the thought process behind the batting order.

Langer said Australia had tried various batting orders in the past couple of years, a period coinciding with six consecutive ODI series losses, but hadn't struck the right combination.

"We haven't had the success we'd like to and we're trying different things," he said.

"And for me, Maxi, he's probably the best fielder in the world, we love it, it's contagious his energy.

"He has been captain of the (Melbourne) Stars, he has got good leadership qualities as well.

"So if he can come in and put the finishing touches on like he does, it's always a nervous time for an opposition (when) you still know you have got a Glenn Maxwell or a Mike Hussey ... coming in down at seven.”
First Published: January 16, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
