India vs Australia | Going To Be Extremely Tough to Pick World Cup Squad: Langer

"All the credit goes to the players, we can only make plans but they have to go and perform in crunch situations. It will be really tough to pick the World Cup squad for selectors, this has been an unbelievable series right from when India arrived in Australia. This is an incredible win for Australian cricket. Great character and great fight shown from the players," said Langer.
He refused to pick out any single player as the standout performer and said they were many positives from the series.
"Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins are developing a great partnership, they are fast and good in field, Khawaja has been a class act, he has been really fit and disciplined..I think you can pick anyone as the standout players." he added.
Cummins meanwhile said he will look to continue this form in the World Cup.
"I felt I bowled well in Australia also. Hopefully, I can continue this going into the World Cup. It will be tough for the selectors with few guys coming in. We have played some really consistent cricket, the biggest challenge in India is to adapt to the conditions and this was my first series here, so really proud of the boys." he said.
Peter Handscomb, who was the standout performer in the final two ODIs said that the series win means a lot ahead of the World Cup.
"My role was to take it as deep as possible. Khawaja has batted extremely well throughout the series, it means a lot to come to India and win a series. It gives us great confidence ahead of the World Cup." he said.
First Published: March 13, 2019, 10:57 PM IST