Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 34, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 12 January, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Stars

219/1 (20.0)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

11/1 (1.1)

Sydney Sixers need 210 runs in 114 balls at 11.05 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia | Good Dilemma to Have: Rathour on Opening Combination

Dhawan, who made a comeback in the T20 side in the just-concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka, was also among the runs, while Rahul, too, is having a great time with the bat.

PTI |January 12, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
India vs Australia | Good Dilemma to Have: Rathour on Opening Combination

In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a "good dilemma" to have.

Rohit had a phenomenal 2019, having struck five centuries in the World Cup.

Dhawan, who made a comeback in the T20 side in the just-concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka, was also among the runs, while Rahul, too, is having a great time with the bat.

"It's a good dilemma to have. Rohit is an obvious choice of course. Both of them (Shikhar and Rahul) are playing well. Shikhar has done well in one- dayers and Rahul is in great form. So we'll deal with it when we have to," Rathour said.

"There are still a couple of days to go. The management will sit down and make the choice," he told reporters ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

The series starts in Mumbai on January 14. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19.

Asked about the relevance of the series in a T20 World Cup year, Rathour said, "It's a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence."

"We'll take it as any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible," added the batting coach.

India vs Australia 2020kl rahulrohit sharmashikhar dhawanVikram Rathour

Related stories

India vs Sri Lanka | Shikhar Dhawan Happy to be 'Back in the Picture' After Fifty in Pune
Cricketnext Staff | January 11, 2020, 10:34 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Shikhar Dhawan Happy to be 'Back in the Picture' After Fifty in Pune

Rahul Can Score 50-ball-100 in Tests, Put Dhawan Under Pressure in ODIs: Gambhir
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 9:04 AM IST

Rahul Can Score 50-ball-100 in Tests, Put Dhawan Under Pressure in ODIs: Gambhir

I'm a Different Person in Terms of How I Think About the Game: Rohit Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 9:30 AM IST

I'm a Different Person in Terms of How I Think About the Game: Rohit Sharma

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more