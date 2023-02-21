'When You Aren't the Vice-Captain, It Becomes Easier for the Management to Bench You'

KL Rahul’s getting a spot in the playing XI for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy turned into a matter of debate. The opening batter managed scores of 20, 17, and 1 across three innings which drew heavy criticism from the fans and experts. However, things seemed to be changing after the Delhi Test. On Sunday evening, the BCCI announced squads for the last two Tests which saw no ‘vice-captain’ next to Rahul’s name.

It’s being speculated that Rahul might have been sacked as Rohit Sharma’s deputy after a series of poor knocks which also clears the way for Shubman Gill. Speaking about the same with India Today, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Gill will open alongside skipper Rohit in the next game, starting March 1 in Indore.

“Well, I guess so (if Rahul would be dropped), because when you’re not the vice-captain, it becomes easier for the management and selectors to make you sit out. Once you’re a vice-captain, no matter what sort of performances you have given, you’re still featured in the playing XI. But now, that ‘VC’ tag is not there,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“With KL Rahul, you know he’s a quality player who’s going through a dry patch where he is not scoring runs. We all know that. But I’m sure he will come good with the bat. But yes, the vc tag is not there, which means we will see Shubman Gill opening with Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Since January 2022, Rahul has just one fifty-plus score while his last Test hundred came in December 2021 against South Africa. In the Delhi Test against Australia, Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings and made just one in the chase of 115, coming after making a laborious 20 in Nagpur.

After the conclusion of the Delhi Test, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at the team persisting with the right-handed opener, saying if a player, whether it is him or anyone, has got the potential, will get a longer rope in the team.

“Of course, when you are playing on pitches like this, you need to find your method of scoring runs. We are not going to look too much into what one individual is doing; it’s about how everyone needs to come together because it’s an important series for us and a big one as well. So, that’s my thought on KL,” said Rohit.

