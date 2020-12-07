India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh Lauds 'Confident' T Natarajan for Showing in T20I Series

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels happy that Natarajan’s confidence is a great boost for the squad during the ongoing limited-overs series.

During the 2nd T20I India versus Australia, T Natarajan shone with his figures of 2/20. After his stellar debut on Friday, the fast bowler is leading the India bowling chart with 5 wickets. In India's 6-wicket win over hosts, Virat Kohli and comapny took a 2-0 unbeatable lead. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels happy that Natarajan’s confidence is a great boost for the squad during the ongoing limited-overs series.

Speaking to India Today, the World Cup-winning India spinner pointed out that it might be tough for Natarajan when the opposition starts figuring him out.

However, the 29-year-old has shown the aptitude to make a strong comeback from tough situations. Harbhajan said that Natarajan’s unbelievable performance shows that anything is possible if one keeps working hard and believes in themselves.

Harbhajan further opined that the Tamil Nadu paceman in the ongoing series, has been a brilliant bowler for Team India and is one of the major pillars when it comes to picking up wickets when his side needs it the most.

Not only has he proven his potential to win games for Team India, Natarajan according to Harbhajan, is also not afraid of getting hit which is an example of the confidence he has.

Harbhajan said that winning the Man of the Series Award will act as a great boost for Natarajan’s confidence. "I think he is raw, he has not been seen in international cricket. There is not much footage about him. He needs to work hard on his game and keep improving,” signed off the 40-year-old veteran.

Natarajan got noticed by the selectors with his ability to serve yorkers at will. He also has the capability to adjust immediately to the requisites of international cricket. He used his bouncers and many more variations to good effect in the ongoing T20I series.