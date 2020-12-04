India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya chilling out with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, See Pics

In the photo, India skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and his wife can be seen having a good time at a restaurant with Pandya.

India cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in the news for his outstanding batting performance in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Pandya has treated his fans with a picture on social media. In the photo, India skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and his wife can be seen having a good time at a restaurant with Pandya.

The caption of the picture, which was posted on Instagram, reads, “Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The image has received an overwhelming response from his friends and followers. It has garnered more than 12 lakh likes in three hours after being uploaded.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan dropped a fire emoji, while hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted heart emojis. Pandya’s partner Natasa Stankovic also dropped a heart emoji.

Team India are on a tour of Australia to play three-match ODI series, three-game T20 series and four-match Test series. The Men in Blue lost the ODI series 2-1. The Kangaroos won the first two matches of the ODI series, while the visitors emerged victorious in the last game.

Pandya scored half-centuries in the first and third ODI matches. In the first clash, he smashed 90 runs off 76 balls at a strike rate of 118.42. He hit seven fours and four sixes. India lost this match by 66 runs.

In the second ODI, the all-rounder made 28 runs off 31 balls with the help of one four and six each. His strike rate at 90.32 was slower than the first match. The Men in Blue were outperformed by 51 runs.

In the third clash, he scored unbeaten 92 off 76 balls with the help of seven fours and a six. His strike rate in this game was 121.05. He stitched a decent partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 66 (not out), to help India reach 302 runs. India got the better of Australia by 13 runs in this match.

Now, India are going to play a three-match T20 series with Australia. The first match of the T20 series will be played today.