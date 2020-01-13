Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Eliminator, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

144/8 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

0/0 (0.3)

Chattogram Challengers need 145 runs in 117 balls at 7.43 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 35, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 13 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

167/6 (19.2)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia | Hardik Pandya Takes Part in Practice with Indian Team in Mumbai

Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

PTI |January 13, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
India vs Australia | Hardik Pandya Takes Part in Practice with Indian Team in Mumbai

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Hardik had undergone a back surgery in London and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, despite being an optional practice, almost all members of the team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets.

Hardik PandyaIndia vs Australia 2020Indian cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more