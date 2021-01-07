- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: 'Haven't Seen This Kind of Australian Batting Line Up in My Life' - Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir said New Zealand, England and India have better batting units and thus said India have a huge opportunity to win the third Test in Sydney.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 8:06 AM IST
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said the current Australian batting line up is the weakest among the top four Test playing teams in the world. Gambhir said New Zealand, England and India have better batting units, and thus said India have a huge opportunity to win the third Test in Sydney.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1
“We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it’s the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India are much better than Australia,” Gambhir told ANI.
“I haven’t seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven’t played India’s main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series.
'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report
“It’s a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don’t think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts’ batting line-up. They are under pressure.”
Australia made two changes to their side from the one that lost in Melbourne. Will Pucovski and David Warner came in for Joe Burns and Travis Head.
Meanwhile, Pucovski was unbeaten 14 on debut as Australia reached lunch at 21-1 after a rain-shortened opening session on Day 1.
The 22-year-old opener faced 29 balls and hit one boundary, a top-edge to a short ball as he attempted a pull shot, before rain stopped play after 7.1 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Australians won the toss and batted after making two changes to its lineup, including the return of David Warner from injury and a test debut for 22-year-old Pucovski.
Warner lasted only eight balls and scored five runs before he chased a fuller, wider delivery from Mohammed Siraj and got a thick edge to Cheteshwar Pujara, who took a neat, two-handed catch over his left shoulder in the fourth over.
Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne (2 not out) moved the total from 6-1 to 21-1 before the break.
Siraj had figures of 1-14 off 3.1 overs and Jasprit Bumrah was 0-7 from four overs.
The four-match series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.
India also made two changes for the SCG match, with Rohit Sharma replacing opener Mayank Agarwal after showing no signs of discomfort from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the limited-overs portion of the tour and the first two tests. Hes also deputy to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose gritty century guided India to victory in Melbourne.
India made an enforced change to its bowling attack, with 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini selected for a test debut to replace Umesh Yadav, who joined fellow fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma on the injured list.
