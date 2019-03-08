India vs Australia | HawkEye Decision on Finch Raises Eyebrows

Loading...
Finch LBW. Are we just gonna ignore the fact that ball tracking had it pitching in a totally different place to reality?— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019
I saw it pitching middle, maybe even middle and off. Ball tracking had it pitching on leg.
Still out but pretty weird. #INDvsAUS
The incident happened in the 32nd over of the first innings when Finch failed to get any bat to Kuldeep Yadav's quickish delivery and was trapped right in front of the stumps. The Australian captain went for the review and the ball-tracking projection suggested that the ball pitched on leg stump before going on to hit the wickets.
However, it was clearly evident that it was a technical glitch as the ball had pitched on the middle stump, but it still might have gone on to hit the stumps.
Finch scored 93 off 99 deliveries and added 193 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja (104) to power Australia to a 32-run win.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 9:58 PM IST