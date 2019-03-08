Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia | HawkEye Decision on Finch Raises Eyebrows

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
The use of HawkEye came into the spotlight after a clear error was made in ball-tracking projection during the review of Aaron Finch's LBW dismissal in the third ODI between India and Australia in Ranchi on Friday (March 8).







The incident happened in the 32nd over of the first innings when Finch failed to get any bat to Kuldeep Yadav's quickish delivery and was trapped right in front of the stumps. The Australian captain went for the review and the ball-tracking projection suggested that the ball pitched on leg stump before going on to hit the wickets.

However, it was clearly evident that it was a technical glitch as the ball had pitched on the middle stump, but it still might have gone on to hit the stumps.

Finch scored 93 off 99 deliveries and added 193 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja (104) to power Australia to a 32-run win.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
