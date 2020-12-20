India vs Australia: Hazlewood's 5-8, Kohli's Toss-streak Ends & 11 Single-Digit Scores: 10 Numbers from Adelaide Test

India were routed for 36 in the second innings on Day 3 of the series opener at the Adelaide Oval - their lowest total in a completed innings in Test cricket. Australia hammered home to a thumping 8-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. There were a number of personal milestones and achievements, records and numbers that were set and broken in this dramatic Test. We look at 10 Numbers which define the Adelaide Test.

36: India's Lowest Score in a Completed Innings in Test Cricket

India were restricted to 36 for 9 before Mohammed Shami retired hurt. India's previous lowest was 42 at Lord's in 1974. Their previous lowest in Australia was 58 in Brisbane in 1947.

19: Lowest Score in a Test Innings for India at the Loss of Six Wickets

India's previous lowest score at the fall of the sixth-wicket was 25 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Durban in 1996.

11: None of the 11 Indian Batsmen registered Double Digits in the Second Innings

It was only the second time in Test cricket history that none of the 11 batsmen of a team reached double-digit figures in an innings. The only other instance of this happening was when England bowled out South Africa for 30 in Birmingham in 1924.

1: India Lost the Test After Kohli Won the Toss

It was the first time that India had lost a Test match after Virat Kohli won the toss. India had previously won 21 of the 25 Tests (and drawn 4) in which Kohli had called the coin correctly.

8: Australia's 8th Win is as many Matches in Day and Night Tests

Australia has played 8 Day and Night Tests - all at home - and won all. The win in Adelaide today was their 5th victory in a Pink Ball Test at the venue.

31: Number of Test Matches for Cummins to Reach 150 Test Wickets

Pat Cummins reached the milestone of 150 Test wickets when he saw the back of India's skipper, Virat Kohli in the second innings. The Australian right-arm pacer reached the landmark in just his 31st Test, the same number as some other Australian legends like Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne.

200: Josh Hazlewood reached the 200-Club in Test cricket

Josh Hazewood became the 13th fast bowler from Australia to reach the 200-Club in Test Cricket.

5-8: Hazlewood's Brilliant Figures in the Second Innings in Adelaide

Only 7 times in the history of Test cricket has a bowler taken a five-fer while going for 7 or less runs in his spell.

100-Less: Kohli went Hundred-Less in International Cricket in 2020

Kohli did not score a hundred in 2020 - the only other calendar year apart from his debut year in 2008 - in which he just played 5 international matches, in which Kohli did not register a ton. The Indian captain aggregated 842 runs in 24 international innings at an average of 36.6 with 7 fifties but no hundreds in 2020 - overall, not the greatest of years for Kohli according to his own high standards.

1000: Agarwal Became the Third-Fastest Indian to 1000 Test Runs

Mayank Agarwal became the third-quickest Indian to 1000 Test runs after he scored 9 in the second innings at Adelaide. Vinod Kambli had achieved the feat in 14 innings while Cheteshwar Pujara took 18 innings to reach the 1000-run mark. Agarwal reached the milestone in his 19th Test inning.