India vs Australia: 'He Has An Outlandish Statement After Every Match' - Steve Smith Hits Out at Ian Chappell

Australia batsman Steve Smith has lashed out at Ian Chappell for suggesting that tailenders should get more protection from the short ball.

Australia batsman Steve Smith has lashed out at former Australia international Ian Chappell for suggesting that tailenders should get more protection from the short ball. Chappell's views on the matter came after India pacer Mohammed Shami was injured by a bouncer from Australia's Pat Cummins during the first Test of the four-match series at Adelaide. Shami was hit on the wrist and suffered a fracture that will now rule him out of the remainder of the series. However, the comments did not go down well with Smith who said that Chappell is seemingly making an 'outlandish statement after every match at the moment'.

“It seems like Ian Chappell has an outlandish statement after every match at the moment,” he said on SEN. "From my point of view, short balls are part of the game.

“We’ve seen over the years there’s been some really good battles and I don’t think it should be outlawed at all.”

Smith further added that he had no issue with fast bowlers bouncing tailenders. “Yep, no dramas from me.”

Chappell had said that providing some protection against someone who 'looks like he’s pretty hopeless' should be considered.

“If a guy looks like he’s pretty hopeless against them you’ve got to give him some protection,” Chappell told the Sydney Morning Herald .

“It’s not hard to see who’s in trouble when you’re facing the short stuff. Now the bowlers have got to be able to give them one – let them know, 'Mate, if you’re going to hang around here you’ll cop it'.

“After that the umpires have got to say, ‘Just bowl the guy out, don’t try to kill him’.”

With Mohammed Shami ruled out of the series, India might just be tempted to go in with five specialist bowlers instead of the usual four, which has been their template for years.

That means that the Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadeja's progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari.

Jadeja, who suffered a concussion during the first T20 international, also sustained a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the first Test. However, over the past few days when India were playing the Test match, Jadeja has slowly returned to the nets.

It has been learnt that the senior all-rounder is recovering well but it can't be said with certainty that he will be 100 per cent fit for the second Test in Melbourne starting on December 26.