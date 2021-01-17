CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: He is Not Going to Hurt You - Glenn McGrath on Cheteshwar Pujara

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 60 runs with 3 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

309/7

(102.5) RR 3

India vs Australia: He is Not Going to Hurt You - Glenn McGrath on Cheteshwar Pujara

In the ongoing series against Australia, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has found it difficult against the pacer, when they have maintained the off stump line, and has fallen prey to this ploy a number of times. Former fast bowler Glenn McGrath said on Sunday that the Aussies found a weakness of the batsman, and have done well to trouble him.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane

In the last series, he was the difference between the two sides, scored three tons, and took India to a 2-1 win against the Aussies. In fact he batted for more than 1000 deliveries. "Pujara is getting out in similar ways but they are all very good deliveries. They will probably get a lot of right-handers out. They are all around the off-stump," McGrath told Sony Six.

"He is (allowing bowlers to bowl there consistently). He is not going to hurt you. If you bowl there, he is not going to score runs. So you can just sit there all day and he will just bat all day and he won't hurt you. And one just does a bit more and he will be out. The bowlers have to be consistent and have to be patient and get that ball in that right area," he added.

"I think the Australian team has identified that. They said at the start of the series, that they had plans for Pujara and that back hip comes around, you do square up and probably make those balls look better than they are and I think they have identified something and they have been able to execute the plans and they have got the result they wanted."

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur on Sunday stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba as they helped the visitors remain in the game on Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

After losing set batsman Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant early in the session, Sundar and Thakur shared an unbeaten stand of 67 runs to help India reach 253/6 at Tea, still trailing by 116 runs.

Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar had earlier held the record of the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India in Brisbane, scoring 58 runs in 1991.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

