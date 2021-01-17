India vs Australia: He is Not Going to Hurt You - Glenn McGrath on Cheteshwar Pujara

India vs Australia (TEST)

In the ongoing series against Australia, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has found it difficult against the pacer, when they have maintained the off stump line, and has fallen prey to this ploy a number of times. Former fast bowler Glenn McGrath said on Sunday that the Aussies found a weakness of the batsman, and have done well to trouble him.

In the last series, he was the difference between the two sides, scored three tons, and took India to a 2-1 win against the Aussies. In fact he batted for more than 1000 deliveries. "Pujara is getting out in similar ways but they are all very good deliveries. They will probably get a lot of right-handers out. They are all around the off-stump," McGrath told Sony Six.

"He is (allowing bowlers to bowl there consistently). He is not going to hurt you. If you bowl there, he is not going to score runs. So you can just sit there all day and he will just bat all day and he won't hurt you. And one just does a bit more and he will be out. The bowlers have to be consistent and have to be patient and get that ball in that right area," he added.

"I think the Australian team has identified that. They said at the start of the series, that they had plans for Pujara and that back hip comes around, you do square up and probably make those balls look better than they are and I think they have identified something and they have been able to execute the plans and they have got the result they wanted."

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur on Sunday stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba as they helped the visitors remain in the game on Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

After losing set batsman Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant early in the session, Sundar and Thakur shared an unbeaten stand of 67 runs to help India reach 253/6 at Tea, still trailing by 116 runs.

Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar had earlier held the record of the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India in Brisbane, scoring 58 runs in 1991.